RHOC star Shannon Beador avoids jail time after DUI arrest

Shannon Beador has learned her fate after getting arrested for a DUI and hit and run over a month ago.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star avoided jail time and was instead sentenced to probation.

The District Attorney wanted the mom of two to be convicted of the charges and sentenced to jail, but luckily for Shannon, that was not the case after her attorney worked overtime to ensure she got a lesser sentence.

After hearing the outcome, Shannon released a statement and said she had learned her lesson after making a “terrible mistake.”

Monsters and Critics shared the shocking story in September that Shannon was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors following an incident in Newport Beach.

She was brought in by law enforcement for a suspected DUI alcohol and hit-and-run incident, accused of driving her car into a residential property and causing $24,000 in damage.

The 59-year-old was cited and released without bond.

It’s been almost two months since Shannon Beador’s DUI incident, and the RHOC star just learned that she won’t serve any jail time for the misdemeanors.

Shannon’s attorney, Michael Fell, said she pleaded no contest to the charges and received 36 months of informal probation along with 40 hours of community service and fines. She must also attend a nine-month alcohol program.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Michael noted: “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office argued that Shannon should be sentenced to jail and be convicted of DUI and a hit-and-run. But after receiving legal arguments from both sides, the judge denied the prosecutor’s request and dismissed the hit-and-run.”

Shannon was issued a lighter sentence as the judge noted she had not only admitted her wrongdoing at an early stage but had also made full restitution to the homeowner, who did not want the RHOC star prosecuted.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador spoke out after learning that she would not be serving jail time.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” she said. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

However, Orange County District Attorney, Todd Spitzer is less than thrilled with the RHOC stars’ light sentence and told ET that he doesn’t think justice was fully served in the case.

“Driving under the influence must have consequences,” reasoned Todd.

“When a judge gives someone who not only drove with a blood alcohol level…three times the legal limit — but then ran away from the scene of an DUI collision a slap on the wrist, you are sending a message that DUIs are not serious crimes that demand accountability.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.