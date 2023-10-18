Shannon Beador breaks silence following DUI, plans to be ‘open, honest, and authentic’

Shannon Beador broke her silence after being arrested for a DUI last month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had so much happening during the filming of Season 17: the breakup with John Janssen and reuniting with the women for the reunion taping.

It’s been a month since the DUI incident occurred, and Shannon has remained silent until now.

She can’t say much of anything as the case is still open, and anything she says about it could be used in court.

However, Shannon did show everyone Archie in the video she made with her return to social media. This point was made because her dog was in the car when she crashed into a home before the arrest was made.

It’s been an intense month for Shannon and those close to her.

Shannon Beador returns to social media

On Instagram, Shannon Beador returned to social media a month after being arrested for a DUI.

She revealed that she could not talk about anything, but there will be a time when she can.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said when she can speak about what happened, she plans to be “open, honest, and authentic” about the situation. However, we have some doubts based on her history of being forthcoming with situations in her life (John Janssen, for example).

Shannon revealed she is working on herself and getting healthy.

There were rumors she would be checking herself into rehab, but it seems that if she gets treatment, it isn’t in an inpatient program.

Also, since Shannon is incredibly into alternative medicine, seeing how she works toward healing and getting healthy will be interesting.

Shannon Beador denies having a drinking problem before DUI

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion was filmed just 10 days before Shannon Beador was arrested.

When the women attempted to address her drinking, Shannon denied she had a problem. She glossed over it, but there were things throughout the season she didn’t even remember saying.

Gina Kirschenheiter also mentioned Shannon needing rehab in a confessional. She was incredibly hurt this season when Shannon talked about her children, which ironically was also about when Gina received a DUI.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the Season 18 contracts go out and what Shannon has to say when she can address what happened. As of now, there is no information about who is returning.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.