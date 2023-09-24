Shannon Beador reportedly entering ‘intensive therapy’ as Jeff Lewis denies RHOC star is an alcoholic

The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped for the season months ago, and the reunion was already filmed, but some of the most shocking moments have come out within the last week.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shannon Beador was arrested for a DUI after crashing her car into a Newport home and leaving the scene.

Now, it seems more of the story is coming out, and close friends of the RHOC star have spoken out about how she’s doing and her plans.

Jeff Lewis is one of Shannon’s closest friends, and he has spoken out a few times since her arrest earlier this month.

On the September 22 episode of his Jeff Lewis Live show, he talked about what Shannon plans to do in the coming days and denied that she was an alcoholic after that word has been associated with her since the arrest.

It seems the Bravo cameras should be rolling, especially after how Shannon behaved during Season 17. Everything could be packaged up in a nice little bow.

Jeff Lewis says Shannon Beador plans to enter ‘intensive therapy’

Jeff Lewis went on a tangent on his show about Shannon Beador and everything she plans to do following her arrest.

He reveals she talks to The Real Housewives of Orange County daily to check in on her.

There’s been speculation that she may need plastic surgery on her face due to injuries sustained in the hit-and-run. However, there has been no proof, and Shannon has specifically avoided being photographed from the front.

Jeff told listeners, “I’m really proud of her because she is going into pretty intensive therapy, and I think it’s starting next week, but it’s pretty intense.”

The radio host also offered Shannon advice, telling her, “All day, every day, five days a week is a lot… I said, ‘Why don’t you start off like 1 or 2 days?’ because it’s intensive.”

Because they are friends, Jeff has been sharing little details about what’s happening behind the scenes while respecting her privacy.

Jeff Lewis seemingly hints John Janssen isn’t helpful for Shannon Beador

During the show, Jeff Lewis hinted that John Janssen may not be the best influence on Shannon Beador.

He can party all night as he is semi-retired, and The Real Housewives of Orange County star tries to keep up.

John and Shannon broke up earlier this year, and Season 17 of RHOC has viewers hearing shocking things about their relationship. There’s been speculation that the two are back together, but neither has confirmed the connection.

There are rumors that the arrest and hit-and-run happened following an intense argument with John. She was driving around close to where he lives, which has sparked concern, too.

Shannon has been through a lot since joining RHOC, and this is just the latest thing to make headlines for the reality TV star.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.