RHOC: Here’s why Shannon Beador and John Janssen broke up

On the last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador was coupled up with John Janssen, and as far as we knew, things were going well.

However, early this year, the couple announced their romance was over, which surprised us all.

We’re only two episodes into Season 17, and we can expect to see Shannon and John still together because he only broke things off with the mom of three after filming wrapped.

Admittedly, Shannon did not see the breakup coming and has already admitted that she was blindsided when John ended their relationship.

We’ll see how that all plays out as the show progresses, but Shannon recently opened up about her ex and shared some insight into why they broke up.

By the way, back in May, Shannon and John left us very confused when she posted a photo with him on social media.

However, don’t hold your breath if you are holding out hope for a reconciliation.

RHOC star Shannon Beador dishes on her breakup with John Janssen

Shannon was a recent guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the host asked about her breakup and teased that Shannon and John will be a hot topic in Season 17.

“You ride so hard for him, and you ride so hard for the relationship in the season,” said Andy, who noted he was upset for Shannon when he heard about the breakup.

“Well, actually, he broke up with me a week after filming,” admitted Shannon. “So that’s why I used the word blindside because as you watch the season, you’ll see how our relationship progressed.”

Shannon admitted that after the split from John, she didn’t say anything about it for a couple of months because “I wanted to process it.”

As for why John broke up with the Bravo Housewife,? He simply told her, “I love you, but we’re not right for each other.”

Shannon Beador says she’s ‘never getting back together’ with John Janssen

Meanwhile, Shannon stunned everyone when only weeks ago, she posted a photo with John on Instagram.

The foster couple seemed quite chummy as Shannon had a smile on her face, and so did her ex.

“When you run into your friend at the gym… 💪 @stevenmichaelfit @ebs.performance 👊 Update: Friends only,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Shannon shared some details about the state of her relationship with John today.

“I didn’t speak to him for about six months,” she revealed on WWHL. “We’ve run into each other, and we’re friendly, and like we’ve actually been to dinner.”

However, before you get any ideas, Shannon made it clear that despite their friendly relationship, “We’re never getting back together.”

Check out Shannon’s WWHL appearance below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.