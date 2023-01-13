RHOC: Shannon Beador tears up while talking split from John Janssen

Shannon Beador teared up while discussing her breakup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador got emotional this week while discussing her recent breakup with businessman John Janssen, her boyfriend of more than three years.

“I don’t want to start to cry,” Beador said in an interview Thursday, “but yesterday was a really, really hard day for me.”

On Wednesday, the Bravolebrity, 58, announced the couple’s split in an interview with People, revealing that Janssen had “blindsided” her by suddenly ending the relationship after almost four years together.

The next day, on the Jeff Lewis Live radio show, Beador struggled to hold back tears as she shared more details of the breakup.

“I want to thank you,” Beador told host Jeff Lewis, whom she called one of her “dearest friends,” for “forcing me to go out last night.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I don’t know how I would’ve handled things,” the Bravo star added, “had I just been sitting at home.”

RHOC’s Shannon Beador opens up about ‘blindside’ breakup

Janssen apparently broke up with Beador at the end of November, just a week after production wrapped on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“We were in a great place,” Beador told People. “But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story.”

Beador said the split had left her “blindsided,” especially because in the final days of filming Janssen had seemingly played up the happy relationship act for Bravo’s cameras, giving Beador false hope that they would last.

The star told Jeff Lewis that at the end of the season, she and Janssen had shared an on-camera dinner date, where he professed his love for her and even hinted at taking things to the “next level,” which she took to mean an engagement.

“[We] filmed together and it was great,” Beador said. “I got teary-eyed with the words that he was saying and I thought, ‘God, we are gonna get there.'”

But just one week later, the relationship was over for good.

Shannon Beador says ‘it’s over’ with ex John Janssen

Beador and Janssen met through mutual friends back in the spring of 2019 and went public with their romance that summer. Their relationship has been documented over the last few seasons of RHOC.

When Lewis suggested that the two might reconnect someday and rekindle their connection, Beador quickly shut down that idea, telling him it was over for good.

The last time she spoke to Janssen, Beador went on, was at the beginning of December. This is the longest she has gone without speaking to him since the two first met.

“It’s a big deal,” Beador said.

The mom of three who shares daughters Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, with her ex-husband David Beador said that she plans on keeping busy to distract herself from the breakup.

But she also acknowledged that moving on from the relationship won’t be an easy feat.

“I hate this,” Beador sniffled through tears.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.