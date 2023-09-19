Tamra Judge in tears over Shannon Beador’s DUI arrest

Shannon Beador’s recent DUI arrest shocked the Bravo universe, but her bestie, Tamra Judge, took the news the hardest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was heading off on vacation when news hit that Shannon was arrested on Saturday night and charged with two misdemeanors.

However, Tamra’s podcast cohost, Teddi Mellencamp, who was dishing about the incident, called to get her take on the situation.

Tamra was in tears and admitted that she was still shaking after hearing the news.

Interestingly, she had spoken to Shannon a day after the incident, but she confessed that the mom of three didn’t say a word about it.

On Monday, it was revealed that the RHOC star was arrested for a suspected DUI and a hit-and-run in Newport Beach. She is accused of driving her car into a residential property, clipping the house, and then driving away.

TMZ reported that Shannon then parked the car on the street and got out with her dog, Archie, as she tried to pretend that they were taking a stroll.

However, 911 arrived and took her into custody, where she was cited and released without bond.

Tamra Judge gets emotional over news of Shannon Beador’s arrest

There’s been a lot of chatter about Shannon Beador’s arrest, but Tamra took the news very hard.

Two T’s in a Pod was being hosted by Teddi, and RHOA star Cynthia Bailey was sitting in for Tamra, who was leaving for her vacation.

During the chat, the duo called Tamra, and the RHOC star was grappling with the DUI arrest claims.

“I am literally like shaking,” said Tamra tearfully. “Every cast member is sending me text messages, I don’t even know if it’s true.”

The 56-year-old also shared on air that she “talked to Shannon yesterday,” and she didn’t say anything to her about the arrest, “Nothing!”

However, she noticed Shannon was “extremely quiet” during the phone call that took place after the incident.

“If this happened on Saturday, I had a conference call with her on Sunday,” the RHOC star revealed. “She was very quiet. She said it’s been a rough couple of days, and that’s all she told me.”

RHOC star Shannon Beador’s lawyer says she’s ‘remorseful’

Shannon has been laying low on social media since news broke of her arrest.

However, her lawyer, Michael Fell, recently issued a statement to TMZ.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” he told the media outlet.

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” he added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.