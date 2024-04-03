RHOC star Alexis Bellino ‘ain’t parting ways ever’ with John Janssen plus shades Shannon Beador

Alexis Bellino has been gloating since she snagged Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen, and she’s not done yet.

The returning Real Housewives of Orange County star just threw major shade at Shannon, and she also had a message for the naysayers.

If you’re sitting around waiting for the demise of her hot and heavy romance with John, don’t hold your breath because Alexis “ain’t parting ways ever” with her man.

She made that pronouncement on social media after sharing a post that called her and John the “cutest couple in RHOC.”

The post also criticized Shannon and claimed she was the problem in her relationship with John.

Speaking of problems, John and Shannon are locked in some legal issues and are headed to court.

John claims the RHOC star borrowed $75,000 for a facelift and has yet to repay him for the outstanding sum.

Alexis posted a screenshot of a comment slamming Shannon and praising Alexis and John’s relationship.

The post featured a photo of the happy couple and read, “Cutest couple in RHOC it’s true 🍊John never smiled with Shannon sorry yall need to realize Shannon was/is the problem #RHOC.”

Alexis tagged the author and wrote in her Instagram caption “Wow. Finally getting some love in this relationship. Thank you @therealhousewivesofoc. We are thankful for the support!”

She also had a message for the haters adding, “To everyone else, @johnwjanssen and I ain’t parting ways ever so jump on board or………..don’t. We don’t care. 💪🏻😄😇😭♥️🫶🏻🥰 #comealongfortheride #but #positiveonly #jesustookthewheel.”

Meanwhile, the returning RHOC star does seem

Alexis and John spent Easter together

Despite the naysayers, things are getting serious between Alexis and John.

The RHOC star received a promise ring from her beau some time ago, and they recently teased that an engagement is on the way.

Until then the couple is busy making memories together. Most recently they spent the Easter holiday as one big happy family.

Alexis shared photos and videos of her and John’s blended family enjoying the day together.

After attending church, Alexis hosted a dinner with John’s mom, the kids, and her family.

"Easter 2024!" wrote Alexis on Instagram, tagging John in the post.



“Thank you Jesus, for your resurrection, for a day of church, for our families uniting, for the memories created today, for the mom ‘hostess with the mostess,’ and for all the love that surrounds us in our two families.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.