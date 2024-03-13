Alexis Bellino and John Janssen ‘don’t want Shannon to hurt’ as they tease engagement

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are soaking up the attention surrounding their relationship, and the controversial couple recently put their romance on full display.

The returning Real Housewives of Orange County star walked the red carpet with her new beau over the weekend as they attended an Oscar viewing party hosted by Direct TV.

The couple looked happy until talks turned to John’s ex and Alexis’ castmate, Shannon Beador.

The pair both claimed they were not trying to hurt the RHOC star with their relationship, as they shared major plans for the future

We first met John when he was dating Shannon, and their rocky relationship played out on the show as viewers pointed out several red flags with his behavior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple broke up, but after Shannon’s DUI, she found solace in her ex once again as the duo was photographed together.

Soon after, photos were posted of John and Alexis getting cozy during a night out. The couple initially denied that anything was going on but later went public with their romance.

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen claim they don’t want to hurt RHOC star Shannon Beador

Alexis and John made their first major public appearance over the weekend but couldn’t escape the Shannon Beador questions.

During a chat with Page Six, the couple was asked about Shannon’s feelings regarding their relationship as filming continues on Season 18 of RHOC.

“You have to ask her,” responded Alexis.

As for whether they even care about how the mom of three feels about their budding romance, the pair said they do.

“I personally care. Yes, we do care,” admitted Alexis. “We’re not here to hurt anybody.”

In the interview, John made it clear that his relationship with Alexis has nothing to do with his ex.

“You know at some point, it’s not about Shannon,” said John. “I don’t want Shannon to hurt. I wish her nothing but the best, but I’m focused on Alexis and I.”

Are Alexis and John ready to get engaged?

Meanwhile, the couple is moving on with their relationship whether the world likes it or not–and for the record, the world has spoken, and they don’t like it!

Nonetheless, John and Alexis are not slowing down, and after getting a promise ring from Shannon’s ex, the 47-year-old is ready for something more permanent.

When questioned about a possible engagement, John responded, “I cannot picture my life without her.”

“I think probably,” added Alexis laughingly as she admitted a wedding could be on the horizon, but they have no plans to televise the event if and when they get to that point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.