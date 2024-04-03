RHOC star Shannon Beador responds to ex-boyfriend John Janssen’s 75k lawsuit

Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen, appears determined to make her life miserable, and now they are embroiled in a bitter lawsuit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently responded to John’s claims that she owes him $75,000.

In March, John filed a lawsuit against Shannon for alleged breach of oral contract and promissory fraud amid claims she borrowed the money for a facelift procedure.

John allegedly loaned the 59-year-old $40,000 in January 2022 and another $35,000 in 2023, both of which she reportedly agreed to return with interest — according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

However, John claims Shannon has yet to repay him despite his reaching out multiple times.

Meanwhile, Shannon recently explained her version of the story and claimed John never requested the money back until recently.

Now, the exes are headed to court to battle it out — something the mom of three was hoping to avoid.

RHOC star Shannon Beador talks about John Janssen’s $75,000 lawsuit

The Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke about the lawsuit during a guest appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

Shannon didn’t deny that she received money from her ex, claiming, “There were two times where he gave me money, and there were many times where I paid for things.”

However, she admitted that John gave her large sums of money on two separate occasions, the first time for a facelift and then on another occasion for bills. Still, she assumed they were gifts because they never discussed repayment.

“In the lawsuit, in his complaint, it says that he asked me multiple times. He never asked me ever,” said Shannon.

However, she claimed that about a month ago, John contacted her, asking to return the money.

“I got a letter saying, ‘You need to come up with a payment plan to pay this money back,'” Shannon explained.

The Bravo Housewife said she wanted to avoid the legal fees and the mental anguish of a lawsuit, so she “offered to pay John the exact amount that he wanted.”

However, it’s claimed the 61-year-old rejected the deal since it meant he would also have to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement.

Shannon Beador wants to move on with her life

Shannon exclaimed her frustration about going to court because her ex allegedly refused to take the money and sign the agreement.

“My hands are tied right now,” said the RHOC star. “What am I supposed to do? Say, ‘Here’s all this money that you claim that I owe you, and go ahead. Say whatever you want about me.’ No. My attorney said I can’t let you do that, so I have to now go to trial and, you know, that’s a lot.”

Meanwhile, Shannon is waiting for the day she can put this lawsuit and her ex behind her.

“I want to move forward with my life. I don’t want to think about John Janssen. I don’t want to think about him anymore,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.