RHOC fans are ‘Team Shannon’ after her faceoff with Alexis Bellino

Alexis Bellino’s highly anticipated debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County aired during the Season 18 premiere and there’s a lot of chatter about it on social media.

The returning Housewife had a tense faceoff with her nemesis Shannon Beador in the first episode and people have already chosen sides.

RHOC fans are overwhelmingly Team Shannon and expressed that sentiment while sounding off on the new season.

This won’t be the first time Shannon and Alexis go head-to-head as there’s much to come in the next few months.

It was an awkward filming process for poor Shannon, who was forced to interact with Alexis, who the other women quickly befriended when she returned to the show.

However, the most bitter sting was seeing her former bestie, Tamra Judge, become buddies with the woman she once dubbed as “Jesus Jugs.”

Either way, Shannon has many viewers cheering her on amid what will be a rough season to relive.

Viewers are Team Shannon after her faceoff with Alexis Bellino in the RHOC premiere

Alexis and Shannon tried to hash things out during their first group outing but things ended badly.

A clip from the episode was posted by @therealhousewiveszone and RHOC fans showed their support for the 60-year-old in the comments.

“Alexis bye girl!! Team Shannon all the way!! ❤️,” someone exclaimed.

“TEAM SHANNON @shannonbeador 👏🙌 we can all agree we’re all TEAM SHANNON ❤️,” added another.

An RHOC viewer said, “Team Shannon all the way. Alexis comes off thirsty and desperate for attention….. Any attention.”

“Shannon, even though she did a stupid thoughtless thing drunk driving, she’s 1000 % more likable than Alexis,” a commenter reasoned.

“Team Shannon…we need Vicki & Gretchen back” added someone else.

RHOC fans support Shannon. Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

Alexis celebrated the Season 18 premiere with Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow

The RHOC audience might be Team Shannon, but we can already tell who from the cast is Team Alexis.

The returning Housewife celebrated the Season 18 premiere with her new bestie, Tamra Judge.

They were joined by Heather Dubrow and alum Jo De La Rosa, who we’ll see later in the season after filming a scene with the women a few weeks ago.

The group snaps from their night out at Flecha Cantina in Huntington Beach showed the women clad in gorgeous garbs as they posed for snaps at the celebrity-owned eatery.

The RHOC cast celebrates Season 18. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra posted the photos on Instagram writing, “Celebrating #RHOC Season 18 at @flechacantina ❤️‍🔥.”

Did you watch the RHOC Season 18 premiere? Tell us in the comment section below, if you’re Team Shannon or Team Alexis.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.