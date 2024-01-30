RHOC fans are Team Shannon as she films first group scene with Alexis Bellino

It’s about to be a rocky couple of months for Shannon Beador as filming is in full swing for Season 18. However, she’s getting a slew of support from longtime viewers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star must address her DUI and hit-and-run arrest from 2023, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Shannon is dealing with a rough split from on/off boyfriend John Janssen, who’s now dating returning RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino.

The new couple have been flaunting their romance on social media, and now Shannon is forced to film the show with her ex’s new girlfriend.

Added to that is her feud with former friend Tamra Judge who has now befriended Alexis. That will make for an interesting dynamic among the cast and a riveting season for viewers, but an awkward position for poor Shannon.

Photos of the cast’s first group event were recently posted online, showing Shannon and Alexis glammed up and ready for action.

Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino film their first group scene together

Filming has commenced on Season 18, and in case you thought the rumors of Alexis Bellno’s return were just that, now we have proof.

The returning RHOC star was spotted rocking a Barbie-themed outfit while snapping photos with costar Emily Simpson as they filmed a group scene.

Daily Mail shared photos from the outing and noted that the two women arrived at a studio in Southern California at the same time for filming and even parked close to each other.

We saw a stunning photo of Shannon Beador, sleek in black and showing off her revenge body as she prepares to face Alexis for the first time.

Alexis seemingly tried to make a statement to John’s ex as the 47-year-old wore the promise ring he gifted over for Christmas.

The media outlet noted Shannon and Alexis did not interact.

RHOC fans are Team Shannon as she films her first scene with Alexis Bellino

Photos from the filming set were posted on Instagram, and the comments proved that RHOC fans are Team Shannon all the way.

“They really want to crack Shannon. Hang in there Shannon 👏👏,” wrote one commenter.

“Shannon dodged a bullet with John. Now she’s got a revenge body – go get them, Shannon. She is blessed,” said someone else.

One RHOC viewer exclaimed, “Shannon baby you got this! We are rooting for you. Don’t let them break you. Stay strong and poised.”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

One person admitted, “Never a Shannon fan but bringing Alexis bk was crappy of Bravo.”

“Shan looks INCREDIBLE,” noted someone else.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.