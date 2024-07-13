RHOC staple The Quiet Woman slammed for Alexis Bellino support over Shannon Beador

The Real Housewives of Orange County kicked off the 100th season of Housewives with a bang.

In the season premiere, viewers watched Alexis “Jesus Jugs” Bellino return after a decade away. Her current relationship with Shannon Beador’s ex, John Janssen, added to the drama.

And, now The Quiet Woman, which has been heavily featured on the Bravo show over the years, has been caught in the Alexis-Shannon crossfire.

Alexis met John at The Quiet Woman, which is part of her epic love story as she tells it. However, RHOC viewers know of the restaurant because Shannon has frequently visited it over the years.

There is already an apparent divide among viewers on whether they side with Shannon or Alexis, and the restaurant seemingly announced where they stood, which earned it some backlash.

Even though damage control was implemented, it doesn’t seem to have been enough for those who saw the original post about Alexis.

The Quiet Woman shares love for Alexis Bellino

With the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 fresh in everyone’s minds, The Quiet Woman thought it would be a good move to take to social media to bank on its popularity and notoriety.

However, their first post showed love for Alexis Bellino, which didn’t go well. Their caption read, “We 🤍 you @alexis_bellino! We’ve known you for decades – you are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside!”

One wrote, “SHANNONN PUT YALL ON THE MAP.”

Another said, “CANCELED! 0 class and loyalty.”

Alexis showed up to send her love and several red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @thequietwomancdm/Instagram

The Quiet Woman does damage control with Shannon Beador post

After seeing The Quiet Woman support Alexis Bellino, Shannon Beador fans were upset.

She has been the RHOC star featured in the restaurant, making it a staple on the hit Bravo show. And her fans let the restaurant know.

They shared their post for Shannon, writing, “You might not own the restaurant, but you definitely own our hearts @shannonbeador! 🫶 Thank you for all of your QW love over the years! 💃🏼🥰 We LOVE you!”

Immediately, the commenters came for The Quiet Woman because they believed it was too little, too late.

One wrote, “I know this restaurant because of Shannon Storms Beador 🥰”

Another said, “First post: tacky. This post: too late, damage is done.”

Someone else said it was “embarrassing” because Shannon put the restaurant on the map.

Pic credit: @thequietwomancdm/Instagram

There was also a comment about why the Alexis post had Lynn[e] & Terri written on it. Things were edited, and the current version isn’t the same one that was shared.

Popular account Queens of Bravo captured the initial post ahead of the damage control they did.

The Quiet Woman is seemingly coming out as Team Alexis Bellino 👀 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/o7gBdO0LAp — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 12, 2024

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out and whether The Quiet Woman is discussed during the reunion when the ladies meet to rehash everything they’ve just rewatched.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.