Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson blast Alexis Bellino for shading Emily: ‘You have no place on RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson and Emily Simpson have blasted Alexis Bellino for comments she recently made.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 has been one for the books, that’s for sure.

Alexis’ return has shaken things up on the show, forcing the cast to take sides between her and Shannon Beador.

Since day one of RHOC Season 18, Alexis has been earning a lot of backlash from fans and co-stars.

The other day, she again had two of her cast members in an uproar because of her dissing Emily in an interview.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Alexis didn’t have anything nice to say about Emily as she hinted who she was coming for at the reunion.

“The Emily that I knew before I joined back on the cast is not the Emily that I have seen or worked with or had in my presence on the show as a cast member,” Alexis stated to Brice Sander in a new interview.

Alexis admits she is “appalled,” “shocked,” and “surprised” by Emily’s behavior on the show. Brice teased the ladies have a lot to deal with the reunion, with Alexis claiming Emily has a lot to answer for.

In true Real Housewives fashion, Alexis didn’t spill any tea on what she thinks drives Emil’s actions but instead told fans to keep tuning in.

The Instagram account @therealhousewiveszone captured the footage and reshared it.

Soon, Emily and Vicki popped up in the comments section to put Alexis on blast.

“And the award 🥇 for zero self-awareness goes to…,” wrote Emily.

Meanwhile, Vicki hit back, writing, “Go away Alexis! You have no place on RHOC other than trying to hurt Shannon. Go back to your job…. Oh that’s right YOU don’t work.”

Vicki and Emily got at it. Pic credit: @therealhousewiveszone/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Emily or Vicki has taken aim at Alexis since RHOC Season 18 kicked off.

Earlier this month, Emily slammed Alexis’ claims that John Janssen offered to pay her not to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vicki hit back at Alexis, telling her the ROC was “still my world.”

Tamra Judge has also come under fire from Vicki for siding with Alexis and not being there to support Shannon. Vicki called her former friend “villainous” and more for continuing to bring up Shannon’s drinking on the show.

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is only half over, so fans can expect more shade, disses, and going for the jugular from the cast members as the drama intensifies.

Are you Team Emily and Vicki or Team Alexis?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.