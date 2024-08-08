Emily Simpson shades Alexis Bellino’s claim that John Janssen offered to pay her RHOC salary: ‘That makes no sense’

Alexis Bellino has defended her boyfriend, John Janssen, amid claims that he’s with her for clout.

People are comparing Shannon Beador’s ex to Slade Smiley, who also dated several women from The Real Housewives of Orange County franchise.

However, Alexis is convinced that John’s not with her because of the attention from being affiliated with the show.

The 47-year-old claimed that John didn’t want her on RHOC and even offered to pay the full salary that Bravo offered so she would not do the show.

That raised the eyebrows of many people, including Alexis’s castmate Emily Simpson, who recently commented on the remark.

Emily responded the same way everyone else did when they heard those claims: “That makes no sense!”

RHOC’s Emily Simpson responds to Alexis Bellino’s eye-raising claim about John Janssen

The RHOC star was a guest on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, and she was asked about Alexis’ claim that John offered to cover her RHOC salary.

“I had to read that a couple of times, and then I think I screenshot it and sent it to Shane. I was like, what the F?” said Emily, referring to her husband, Shane Simpson.

“That makes no sense to me at all, Emily continued. “I don’t understand… like, what was the conversation? That doesn’t make any sense.”

The eye-raising remark was made on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality with the King, where Alexis and John joined the former RHOA executive producer for an exclusive chat.

Talks turned to Shannon Beador, and Carlos asked the couple about allegations that John was a “camera w**re, that he was using her, that allegedly he wasn’t paying for certain things when they would go out and have dinner.”

“This is the most misconception, most aggravating rumor out there,” responded Alexis. “First of all, John offered to pay me the full salary that Bravo was gonna pay me not to do the show.”

“So if he’s Mr doesn’t have money and she pays for everything, he’s not gonna do that, number one. Number two, it’s a lie!” added the blonde beauty.

Emily picks a winner between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino

Emily also discussed the feud between Shannon and Alexis playing out on the show since Jesus Jugs’ dramatic return.

While Emily said she is not team anyone, she admitted that Shannon is going through “more than any one person should have to deal with.”

Ultimately, the RHOC star thinks there’s a clear winner in the battle between the two women.

“I think Shannon’s really winning, and I think she deserves that…she just continues to look like the bigger person,” said Emily. “I mean, Alexis is clearly losing this battle.”

Check out Emily Simpson’s interview below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.