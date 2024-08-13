Vicki Gunvalson claps back at Alexis Bellino; calls her the B-word and says RHOC is ‘still my world’

Alexis Bellino tried to throw shade at Vicki Gunvalson in the latest episode, but now the OG of the OC is clapping back.

Vicki had a guest appearance in Episode 5, titled Dinner Party Disaster, which is exactly how the episode ended.

When Vicki joined her friend Shannon Beador and the other women for dinner, Alexis threw out, “Look who’s in my world now,” referring to a comment she had made to her years ago.

However, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum clapped back at Jesus Jugs on her podcast and issued a reminder: “Sit down b**ch, it’s still my world!”

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old didn’t need to say anything because RHOC fans had her back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After the episode aired they took to social media to bash Alexis and told her to put some respect on the OG’s name.

Vicki Gunvalson tells Alexis Bellino ‘It’s still my world’ after her shady comment

Vicki is not one to hold her tongue, but she was taken aback and at a loss for words when she walked into the restaurant, and Alexis made the shady remark.

However, if Alexis thought she had escaped Vicki’s wrath, she should think again.

The RHOC alum blasted the returning Bravo Housewife on My Friend, My Soulmate My Podcast while chatting with her co-host, Christian.

“The dinner that you all saw, Shannon asked me to go, and I’m like, ‘Of course, I’m gonna go,'” Vicki told her listeners, noting that they were the last ones to arrive.

“Two things happened Immediately,” continued the OG, “Alexis is like ‘welcome to my world,’ I’m like ‘Sit down b**ch, it’s still my world.'”

Vicki hopes Alexis doesn’t return for another season of RHOC

During the podcast chat, Vicki threw more shade at Alexis, noting that she’s “just a friend” and not a full-time Housewife.

She’s also hoping that the blonde beauty’s return is short-lived.

“Hopefully, they won’t bring her on full-time,” exclaimed the OG. “From what I’m hearing, the viewers are not loving on her.”

As for why Vicki has such a disdain for Alexis, aside from their tumultuous past, it’s because of how she’s been treating Shannon Beador.

“She’s not a kind, nice person,” reasoned Vicki who noted that all Alexis talks about is John Janssen, who she affectionately calls Johhny J.

“She’s this ‘Johnny J, I’m gonna marry Johnny J,’ She knew him one month, saying she’s gonna marry him. She was just engaged to somebody else,” said Vicki.

As for whether she thinks John and Alexis will eventually tie the knot, the mom of two exclaimed, “I don’t know if he’s gonna get married, but she says they are so good luck b**ch.!”

Check out Vicki’s podcast below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.