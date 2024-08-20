Vicki Gunvalson slams ‘villainous’ Tamra Judge amid Shannon Beador drinking drama on RHOC

Vicki Gunvalson has slammed her former friend Tamra Judge as “villainous” amid all the Shannon Beador drinking drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

No longer a full-time cast member, Vicki remains immersed in all things RHOC because of her friendship with Shannon.

Fans of the show know that Vicki, Shannon, and Tamra used to be thick as thieves, even creating their Tres Amigas shows together.

However, following Shannon’s DUI, Tamra fell out with her former friends.

Vicki has been standing up for Shannon, taking aim at the haters, including Tamra.

The gloves are off for Vicki who has come for Tamra and the lies she has been spreading.

Vicki Gunvalson slams ‘villainous’ Tamra Judge amid Shannon Beador drama on RHOC

During her appearance on the My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, Vicki didn’t hold back calling out Tamra for her awful behavior.

Vicki explained Tamra keeps saying she ended the friendship because of Shannon’s drinking but that’s the case.

The OG of the OC claims their Tres Amigas shows were not about drinking and called Tamra out for saying such a thing.

“The show was not about drinking. She lied there. Tamra’s a liar,” Vicki expressed before adding the friendship ended because Tamra’s a “nasty villainous person who likes hurting people.”

However, that was nothing compared to Vicki putting Tamra on blast for being such a mean girl on RHOC. Vicki explained that Tamra told her she gets paid to be the villain, something Vicki isn’t here for.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to bash Tamra for referring to herself as someone with a “black heart.”

“I have never been around someone that mean. To say, ‘I have vinegar running through my veins, and I have a black heart.’ She has no empathy. When you are hurting and down, down, down, she will kick you,” Vicki stated.

Vicki apparently asked Tamra why she has to act so mean on the show and Tamra allegedly replied, “This is what I get paid for.” Vicki also claims Tamra said this about herself off camera: “I have vinegar running through my veins and I have a black heart, I don’t care.” #RHOC… pic.twitter.com/2Fy7rD4wfy — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) August 19, 2024

Those hoping that Vicki and Tamra may mend fences soon shouldn’t hold out hope. Vicki doubled down on her distain for Tamra on social media.

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson agrees with Tamra Judge hater

One Real Housewives critic shared an X (formerly Twitter) with the four worst kinds of people from the Real Housewives world. Tamra made the cut, and Vicki responded to it.

“I agree with your decision on putting Tamra on as your first pick. She does not care about anyone else but herself,” Vicki wrote with the exchange being captured by All About The Real Housewives and shared on Instagram.

There’s plenty more of Season 18 of RHOC to play out, and fans should expect more drama involving Tamra, Vicki, Shannon, and, of course, Alexis Bellino bashing each other.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.