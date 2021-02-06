Dr. Viviana Coles reveals her favorite MAFS season

Dr. Viviana Coles is one of three experts that match compatible singles on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Dr. Viviana Coles is one of the three resident Married at First Sight experts currently orchestrating the matches on the televised social experiment.

Using her background as a licensed marriage and sex therapist, she works alongside Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson to help participants in what is possibly the most important decision of their lives.

From thousands of applicants, the experts work alongside casting directors to find the best candidates for this modern take on arranged marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dr. Viviana reveals her favorite season

Dr. Viviana regularly connects with fans on Instagram, and one fan asked, “Is season 12 your favorite season yet?!”

Surprisingly, Dr.Viviana’s favorite season was her rookie year. “#mafs9 has been my fave.. so far! It was such a new world,” she replied.

Dr. Viviana reveals her favorite season of MAFS so far. Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Dr. Vivianna made her debut back in Season 9 when viewers first met Couples Cam couples Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson and Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie.

The season based in North Carolina also had its drama. Fans also met one of the most notorious villains in franchise history – international basketball player Matt Gwynne.

Read More Dr. Pepper explains why the experts felt Chris Williams was ready for marriage

Although it had its bumps, two couples were successful in finding happy marriages.

She recently defended the decisions of season 12

Dr. Viviana has had to be vocal this season as fans have definitely voiced their disapproval for matches Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs and Chris Williams and Paige Banks.

Accusing the experts of matching the couples for “ratings,” fans pointed out that Erik and Virginia live two different lifestyles. While Virginia is the wild party girl who loves to drink, Erik has stressed that he is more conservative and prefers to spend nights in.

Turning into what she called a “mama bear”, Dr. V finally responded to the hate, “I’m so glad you ‘care’ about them but your accusations and assumptions don’t reflect that. Wish them well and watch their journey. Anything else is just mean-spirited and thoughtless. You don’t know them.”

Viewers also have had a lot to say about Chris Williams. After Chris revealed he has engaged only a few months priors, viewers saw it as an immediate red flag and shamed the experts for not predicting the turmoil.

While the previous engagement seemed bad, it’s only got worse as Chris is seen admitting “my ex-fiancee is pregnant” in the preview for the season.

Do you think the experts should’ve predicted the red flags in Chris’ recent engagement?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.