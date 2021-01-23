MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles lashes out at fans saying new couples got ‘matched for ratings’

A new season of Married at First Sight is here and it’s time for one of the most stressful parts of it all- the big reveal at the wedding. While some pairs can look great on paper, attraction has proven to be the one thing the experts can’t always guess right.

Viewers have met the participants and are ready to see what connections are made.

Fans criticized the match of Erik and Virginia

Fans weren’t sure about the match between Erik and Virginia.

The two seem to have connected on a variety of interests. Once she found out her new husband could take her flying – she was sold.

Once they figured out that he had a few years on her, she asked “is that weird for you? It’s not weird for me.” Although there is an age gap, she’s used to dating older and he’s usually gone for younger women.

Virginia’s wild side did come out at the wedding and it was clear she was someone who liked to have fun.

Fans criticized the match as Erik’s friends said he would much rather enjoy a night at home.

Dr. Viviana went in ‘mama bear’ mode

In an Instagram post, Lifetime asked viewers how they felt about the new pairing of Erik and Virginia.

Some felt that Virginia’s party ways were going to be too much for Erik and his conservative family.

Convinced that these matches have TV ratings in mind, one user commented, “Virginia is a drunk, honestly. And this pairing is making me sad because he’s already been down this marriage road and she’s completely not in line with what he wants. Not cool to play with emotions for ratings.”

MAFS resident therapist Dr. Viviana Coles was not here for the harsh criticism of the new couples she and her panel expertly matched.

Turning into what she calls a “mama bear”, she commented under the post, “These comments are disgusting. I can’t hold my tongue anymore. These are real people. I’m so glad you ‘care’ about them but your accusations and assumptions don’t reflect that.”

“Wish them well and watch their journey. Anything else is just mean-spirited and thoughtless. You don’t know them. You likely won’t ever know them in their hearts. Stop the nastiness.”

So far in Atlanta, she admits she’s “never seen such hateful bullying happen so incredibly early in a season, so I’m very concerned that it will get any worse.”

After replying to a few fans, it was clear it wasn’t going anywhere as no one was changing their minds.

Do you think ratings play a part when it comes to the matches of these couples?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.