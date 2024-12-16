Dorit Kemsley reveals advice Lisa Rinna gave her for RHOBH Season 14

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have seen a whole new side of Dorit Kemsley on Season 14.

Andy Cohen warned RHOBH fans that Dorit was “activated” this season, and he was not wrong at all.

Dorit came in hot, especially as she stood her ground with Kyle Richards.

It turns out that Dorit got some advice from her pal Lisa Rinna on navigating this season.

The Fox Force Five may be long gone, but Dorit and Lisa’s friendship is still going strong.

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast, hosted by Alex Baskin, Dorit spoke about her decision to return for Season 14, including how she almost didn’t.

Dorit Kemlsey reveals advice Lisa Rinna gave her for RHOBH Season 14

On the Hot Mic Podcast, Dorit admitted she was initially on the fence about doing Season 14 after some things went down in Season 13. Lisa was one of the few people Dorit confided in about being “undecided” about continuing with the show.

“She said to me, ‘Dorit, if you’re going to do it, then do it. No holds bar guns a blazing, you go in, and you do it. Be yourself. Don’t hold back.’ And that stuck with me,” Dorit expressed.

Obviously, Dorit decided to return and it seems like she took Lisa’s words to heart. This new Dorit has The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers buzzing after watching each episode, and the season has just begun.

What made Dorit return for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Lisa wasn’t the only one who impacted Dorit’s decision about the show. When she was in flux, her now estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, basically told her she had to return.

PK’s words helped Dorit decide she was done with RHOBH. Dorit told him she wouldn’t return for another season, but her decision didn’t last long.

“I had thought I felt comfortable about that decision, but when I had that period of time, it enabled me without any pressure to just think about it, and it felt like I was leaving too soon. That I had unfinished business,” she stated, adding. “I had too much that I needed to say. I didn’t leave the impression that I wanted to leave.”

Dorit has certainly made Season 14 very entertaining to watch with her new attitude, no matter her reason for sticking around.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Dorit and the Beverly Hills ladies are taking a break soon. However, the break doesn’t begin until Dorit has some harsh words for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer Meyer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.