Andy Cohen teases a ‘very activated’ Dorit Kemsley as she’s dubbed the RHOBH Season 14 villain

Andy Cohen is teasing a new side of Dorit Kemsley when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns.

The countdown has officially kicked off for Season 14, and the Bravo head honcho recently shared that viewers can expect an “activated” Dorit.

We saw a snippet of that in the teaser, which showed the newly single mom of two in a heated confrontation with her former friend, Kyle Richards.

However, the OG is not the only cast member feeling the wrath of the 48-year-old.

She has it out with Sutton Stracke and “everyone” this season, according to claims by the Southern Belle.

Sutton also named Dorit the cast member who caused the most drama and was the biggest diva.

We’ve never seen the Beverly Beach star in her villain era, but is she leaning into that this season?

Andy Cohen teases an ‘activated’ Dorit Kemsley in Season 14

Andy spilled some RHOBH tea on Radio Andy when a caller asked about the upcoming season.

“I love Boz, the new housewife,” shared Andy. “Dorit is very activated; she and Kyle, it’s kind of surprising to see where they go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio Andy (@radioandyinsta) He also teased a surprising turn of events for Kyle, who is now single and somewhat of an empty nester.

“Mo has moved out, and she’s really trying to figure out what her life is, and she lives in kind of this big empty house,” shared Andy.

He continued, “It’s very surprising to see after we’ve been living with this woman for so many years, so something to look out for.”

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke says it’s Dorit against ‘everyone’

Let’s get back to Dorit because Andy is not the only one talking about her storyline in the new season.

Vulture has already dubbed her as the season’s villain based on comments made by Sutton at Bravo FanFest, where she noted that we only saw a snippet of Dorit’s activated behavior in the Season 14 trailer.

“It didn’t tell the whole story,” confessed the 53-year-old. “I think it’s going to be a lot of Dorit versus … everyone.“

Sutton also named the Beverly Beach star the biggest diva and the person who causes the most drama this season.

The Season 14 cast includes Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and full-time newbie Bozomo Saint John.

Kathy Hilton has also returned in a friend role to bring some well-needed humor to the series, and actress Jennifer Tilly also joins as a friend of Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.