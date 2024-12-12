RHOBH Season 14 schedule change: Here’s why the show is taking a break

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is headed for a schedule change that results in a little break.

Only four episodes of RHOBH have aired, but the ladies will soon be on a brief hiatus.

The timing comes as Dorit Kemsley seems dead set on battling anyone who crosses her.

Well, except Kathy Hilton and Erika Jayne, who she’s suddenly close to this season amid her fight with Kyle Richards.

Just as things are heating up, Bravo’s putting the show on the back burner for a couple of weeks, and for good reason.

Here’s what we know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hiatus.

When is RHOBH hiatus, and when will it return?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Episode 5, High Horses and Low Blows, will air on Tuesday, December 17. Then, the show will be off the air for three weeks.

RHOBH will be preempted on Tuesday, December 24, for Christmas Eve programming and Tuesday, December 31, for New Year’s Eve programming.

The change isn’t surprising, considering that Bravo doesn’t want to air new episodes when fans will most likely not be watching them due to the holidays.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 will return with Episode 6 on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on Bravo.

Those who need a RHOBH fix can watch previous seasons on Peacock while waiting for the show to return on Bravo.

What can fans expect from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before the break?

Thanks to a preview for the final RHOBH episode of 2024, viewers know we are in for more drama courtesy of Dorit. Kyle throws her first party without her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In true Beverly Hills fashion, the party has a theme: Denim and Diamonds. The women wore their best country looks with a diamond flare for the party.

It doesn’t take long for the drama to erupt. Garcelle Beauvais breaks Kyle’s trust and fills Sutton Stracke in on the fact that Paul “PK” Kemsley texts Kyle all the time.

We also see Sutton addressing Dorit’s anger issues, and she’s not the only one. RHOBH alum Camille Grammer returns to face off with Dorit.

Boy, do they ever have it out! Activated Dorit uses some colorful language to speak to Camille as yet another party on the Real Housewives is ruined by the women arguing loudly.

The next episode of RHOBH is a must-see before the show goes on hiatus until 2025.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.