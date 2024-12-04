Kyle Richards dragged for bringing Teddi Mellencamp into Dorit Kemsley RHOBH feud: ‘Out of control’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has the haters coming for her after she brought Teddi Mellencamp into her feud with Dorit Kemsley.

Season 14 of RHOBH has been plagued with the war of words between Dorit and Kyle.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, some RHOBH fans have speculated the drama between the former friends was just for a storyline.

However, that hasn’t stopped viewers from taking sides, and so far, Dorit has come out on top.

When Kyle called out Dorit for not defending Teddi at BravoCon, it sent fans into a frenzy.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire as yet another episode ended on a cliffhanger of Dorit and Kyle screaming at each other in public.

Kyle Richards dragged for bringing Teddi Mellencamp into Dorit Kemlsey RHOBH feud

“Being upset at Dorit for not speaking up for teddi is ridiculous. And yes Kyle you do keep pushing her on us and we don’t want it lol #RHOBH,” read an X.

Being upset at Dorit for not speaking up for teddi is ridiculous. And yes Kyle you do keep pushing her on us and we don't want it lol #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bzzTbBGqWa — Mama Dot (PARODY!) (@Fedupmomz) December 4, 2024

Another X used a GIF from Schitt’s Creek to acknowledge how “BAD” it is that Kyle is using Teddi as a reason to hate on Dorit.

Kyle is down BAD – using Teddi as one of her ‘Dorit Grievances’… #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/MyUQrIWvyf — Oscar (@oscarGosei) December 4, 2024

“Kyle’s reaching has gotten out of control. Does she think it will tone up her hands or something? Dorit and Teddi have never been real friends and Kyle knows that. #RHOBH,” said on X.

Kyle's reaching has gotten out of control. Does she think it will tone up her hands or something? Dorit and Teddi have never been real friends and Kyle knows that. #RHOBH https://t.co/5eDGvkTfkl — The Real Housewives Of The World (@Wivesoftheworld) December 4, 2024

A different critic questioned why Dorit should defend Teddi. After all, Teddi will also defend Kyle over Dorit.

Why should Dorit stand up for Teddi? Whenever there’s been any issue on the show between Dorit and Kyle, Teddi instantly jumps on her podcast to defend Kyle, regardless of the circumstances. It’s clear Teddi is Kyle’s friend, not Dorits. Kyle is reaching yet again. #RHOBH https://t.co/dyf81lFQtU — Ffion Weston (@FfionWeston21) December 4, 2024

The OG RHOBH star was also accused of “reaching” when claiming Dorit should have had Teddi’s back.

Kyle reaching for answers by saying Dorit should of stood up for Teddi – BS #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/1aSDbgLRPt — Aggie (@Blupinex) December 4, 2024

“Absolute bs. The definition of wanting ur friend to say exactly what u want them to say. Kyle , you defended teddi. Erika agreed. Teddi was covered dorit didnt have to tag along. Absolutely absurd #rhobh,” stated one X.

Absolute bs. The definition of wanting ur friend to say exactly what u want them to say. Kyle , you defended teddi. Erika agreed. Teddi was covered dorit didnt have to tag along. Absolutely absurd #rhobh https://t.co/e6CXKdSRxV — Lauren Hahn (@queenofwandszz) December 4, 2024

More RHOBH critics come for Kyle Richards over Dorit Kemsley drama

Kyle being mad at Dorit for not picking her as her favorite Richards’ sister, as well as not defending Teddi, was a bit much for an X user.

So Kyle is that mad because Dorit didn't choose her as the favorite sister and she didn't stick up for Teddi? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yQjuWBcnwA — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) December 4, 2024

“Nobody cares about Teddi Mellencant , Kyle,” shared an X user that included a Mean Girls clip.

There was an X that told Kyle to be real while also claiming she was reaching with her reason for gunning for Dorit.

“Kyle you’re mad at Dorit over Teddi??? TEDDI?? The GNAT??!! Girl you can’t be serious!!” read an X.

Kyle you’re mad at Dorit over Teddi??? TEDDI?? The GNAT??!! Girl you can’t be serious!! #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/9AytIRihQf — Fumi n' Fabulous! (@brownbarbiefam) December 4, 2024

So many comments on Kyle Richards using Teddi Mellencamp as an excuse to be mad at Dorit Kemsley.

Season 14 of RHOBH has only just begun, so we have much more of the Dorit and Kyle feud to play out.

Are you Team Kyle or Team Dorit?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.