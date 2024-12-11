RHOBH fans argue that Dorit Kemsley has no friends in real life

Dorit Kemsley’s friends are dropping like flies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards downplayed their friendship on Amazon Live earlier this year, and we’re now watching the fallout from that.

But that’s okay because Dorit has friends in real life, right?

That’s the debate on social media, with many saying she has none.

Dorit was a part of the infamous Fox Force Five with Kyle, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, but we saw their downfall in Season 13.

We’ve seen friends of the other cast members pop in on the show over the years, but we’ve never seen any of Dorit’s friends make appearances.

An X user posed a question online, “Who are Dorit Kemsley’s friends in real life???” adding that they’ve seen the other RHOBH stars with their friends outside the show.

“I don’t feel like I have ever seen Dorit with any friends?? She has mentioned her sister on the after show and said she has friends but like who?” the post continued.

Who are Dorit Kemsley’s friends in real life??? Outside of the show I see Garcelle with her friends, Sutton with her friends, Kyle with her friends etc but I don’t feel like I have ever seen Dorit with any friends?? She has mentioned her sister on the after show and said she has… pic.twitter.com/ceO46g8uCn — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) December 9, 2024

RHOBH fans argue that Dorit Kemsley has no friends outside of the show

Several people responded to the post on X, with one commenter saying, “No friends. Her life was revolved around PK.”

“Probably doesn’t have any; they were all Pks friends,” noted someone else.

One commenter defended Dorit, saying, “She’s family-focused her kids are still little & has only a few genuine close friendships.”

“I think she was only attached to PK. You see how he wanted to cut the cord of talking on the phone for hours,” reasoned a RHOBH viewer.

Another added, “She’s so self obsessed I can’t imagine her giving her time to anyone other than her mirror and stylists. She was obsessed at one time with her hair stylist, are they still besties?”

Does Dorit have friends in real life?

We took up the challenge and scoured Dorit’s social media page for proof that she has friends outside of the show.

It took some time, but we found a 2023 birthday tribute.

“Happiest birthday to my sweet, strong, smart, beautiful, talented friend @justinemarjan 💖 you deserve everything you could wish for and more! Love you! 🎂🥂❤️🤗🎁😘” Dorit wrote.

We also spotted the Beverly Beach star with a blonde she dubbed as her best friend in a post from 2021.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, fabulous, witty, compassionate, kind, brilliant soul sister, kindred spirit, and best friend,” wrote Dorit. “I’m so grateful for our friendship and I cherish all of the fun times and memories we’ve shared.”

We spotted at least two more similar posts of the mom of two with other friends, but otherwise, Dorit’s page is littered with mostly solo fashion shots, family photos with her kids and PK, and pictures with her RHOBH castmates.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.