The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has revealed the Season 14 moment she refuses to watch.

Dolores doesn’t do anything that she regrets or feels the need to apologize for on the show.

After all, she has been representing Switzerland for so long that Dolores has become the group’s peacemaker.

Well… that was the case before the cast became so divided there was no going back after what happened at Rails Steakhouse in the Season 14 finale.

Dolores has been speaking out a lot since the season ended, including sharing how she begged the cast to get along and move forward.

The RHONJ star also opened up about the Season 14 moment she can’t watch back.

Dolores Catania reveals RHONJ Season 14 moment she won’t watch

This week, Dolores stopped by Jason Tartick’s podcast Trading Secrets to dish some Jersey dirt and talk about her annual charity softball game. The event happened last week, and many of Dolores’ co-stars showed up to play, which some feel speaks volumes about the show’s future.

During their chat, Jason asked Dolores about the scene where she goes all in on Teresa Giudice for defending Luis “Louie” Ruelas after he wished harm on Margaret Josephs and her son. Jason wanted her thoughts on her watching back that moment.

“I don’t want to watch it back because I knew when I did it, I’m like, ‘Ah, this is going to be a thing,’” she expressed, adding, “I was upset for what was said.”

Dolores explained her reaction toward Teresa for not taking accountability and being okay with Louie’s words.

“But you know, you have to when you’re a real friend you also. You know, it was kind of a visceral reaction, but again, it’s for two reasons. Number one, he’s going to get flack for that. And number two, it shouldn’t have been said. But you know he will get hit for that,” Dolores spilled.

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania defends her Switzerland status

There’s no question that Dolores has managed to be the one person in the group who is friends with everyone.

Dolores hasn’t taken sides in the Teresa and Melissa Gorga feud, the Teresa and Margaret Josephs feud, or the Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin feud.

Even though she frequently gets pressured to take a side, Dolores won’t give in because she values her friendships.

“If you’re friends with two people and they’re fighting, you don’t have to support that fight; you just have to be a supportive friend,” she insisted. “I’m happy. I’m Switzerland right now everybody, so that’s just how I feel about it.”

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains in the air, but we would be shocked if Dolores Catania doesn’t make the reboot cut. Andy Cohen has said more than once the show is on pause with no cast talks happening until 2025, despite the rumor mill running wild.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.