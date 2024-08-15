RHONJ cast shows up for Dolores Catania’s softball game — Here’s who was missing

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras are typically rolling at this point.

Dolores Catania’s softball charity game has been featured on the Bravo show before, but this time, it went down without any production cameras.

Many of the RHONJ women attended the event, drawing even more attention to the fact that Season 15 isn’t filming, and there is no clear indication of whether or not they will return.

However, those who weren’t in attendance to support Dolores Catania speaks volumes.

Season 14 ended with a cast divided, and even when the women watched the season finale back, there was no resolution.

It seems only one side could show up to support Dolores, though.

Which RHONJ ladies skipped the charity softball game?

Images and footage from the softball game are just not being made available.

Dolores Catania has worked hard to organize this annual game and has raised an admirable amount of money.

While it isn’t clear who Dolores invited, we assume it was the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. She always includes everyone, but after the ending, it’s unclear if that continued this year.

Interestingly, Teresa Giudice was not in attendance this year. She and Dolores go way back, but shockingly, she did not support her friend this time, even though she had done it years prior.

Jennifer Aydin wasn’t there either. She and Teresa had been vacationing together, sharing videos from their time with their families.

Melissa Gorga just returned home from Italy, so she wasn’t present. However, it is curious that she didn’t show up, given how close Joe Gorga and Frank Catania are. Joe grew up with Frank and Dolores, so it was the perfect time to participate without Teresa.

Jackie Goldschneider didn’t show up, but that wasn’t surprising after it was revealed she had met with Luis Ruelas’ ex and continued to let Margaret Josephs take the blame. She burned plenty of bridges.

Which Housewives did show up to support Dolores Catania?

Despite a few women not attending the game for Dolores Catania, there were several Housewives who did.

Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, Jenn Fessler, and Rachel Fuda were all there to support their The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star.

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City and Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai also participated in the event.

While we don’t know what the future holds for the Housewives, some RHONJ women still support each other.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.