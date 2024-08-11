Teresa Giudice slammed for ‘lowlife trash behavior’ ahead of RHONJ special

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is finally at its end.

The Off the Rails special is set to air instead of a traditional reunion, and then the Bravo show will be put on ice for several months until the network decides what to do with it.

Teresa Giudice is the sole remaining Season 1 cast member, but that may not be enough to solidify her standing within the franchise.

She has been called out all season long for her behavior, and this time, it wasn’t toward her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Margaret Josephs was the target, and when Teresa felt she had a slam dunk to sink her co-star, it was an epic fail. The Marge won high praise for the funeral arrangement she sent to Teresa during the meeting she was holding to “expose” her.

Likely, much to Teresa’s dismay, viewers are speaking out about her behavior and not wanting her to return to the show she helped launch.

Teresa Giudice faces harsh criticism

Bravo released a sneak peek from the Off the Rails special, which showed the women arriving at Rails Steakhouse to watch the finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers took to the comment section to voice their disdain for not only missing out on a traditional reunion that’s been a staple since Season 1 but also to call out Teresa Giudice.

One commenter laid it all out, writing, “The common denominator in what is excessive hate and lowlife trash behavior is Teresa. For Andy not to fire her says a lot about Andy…he’s another Teresa in hiding. Dolores finally picking sides shows exactly what she’s really like.”

Another added Teresa’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas” into the mix, saying, “Teresa married her karma!”

Someone else suggested they reboot immediately or get rid of Teresa and her bestie, Jennifer Aydin.

Teresa Giudice and Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas face backlash following Season 14

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey didn’t end well for Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Unfortunately, Season 14 wasn’t any better. The couple faced heavy criticism after the meeting that was called to “expose” Margaret Josephs.

They appeared to have targeted Margaret and her husband, Joe Benigno. Teresa even slammed Joe’s job, which didn’t bode well for her.

Teresa’s actions have changed since marrying Louie, and many viewers have noticed the correlations.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.