Teresa Giudice bashed by RHONJ viewers after bringing up Joe Benigno’s job: ‘I would rather be a plumber than an inmate’

Teresa Giudice knows a thing or two about criticism.

The original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been embroiled in countless dramatic storylines during her time in front of the cameras.

As a result, it makes sense that viewers would take to her social media accounts to call out her behavior.

One of her most recent controversial moments involved bringing up Margaret Josephs’s husband, Joe Benigno’s, profession.

During her Rails Steakhouse argument with Margaret, the cast believed that Teresa was ridiculing Joe for being a plumber by using his job in the argument.

Teresa has been showering her social media platforms with photos of her luxurious vacation in recent weeks in what seems like an attempt to make viewers believe she’s unbothered about the drama back home.

Teresa is on the chopping block

Of course, she’s on the chopping block as Bravo and producers mull what Season 15 of the long-running reality series will look like.

Fans took to the comments section of her holiday photos to sound off about her actions.

“I would rather be a plumber than an inmate,” one viewer complained.

Teresa Giudice is called out. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“To all the plumbers… when Teresa needs a plumber, DON’T show up.”

Another RHONJ viewer complained that Teresa has “so much hate” for her brother, Joe Gorga, and his family.

“By the way plumbers and parking attendants make honest living.”

Teresa Giudice is feeling the heat again. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/

Teresa rarely responds to the haters, but she did release a statement last month to shut down the viewers lobbing vitriol at her and her castmates.

RHONJ is toxic

As the most toxic show in the Real Housewives franchise, the series does have a selection of fans who insult the cast.

Of course, Teresa has participated in the drama with the insults she lobs at the rest of her cast, as evidenced by Sunday’s season finale.

The toxicity on and off the show has likely triggered a reboot of sorts because Bravo and producers are aware these women can no longer play nice.

Rails Steakhouse could have been where they could unite and put their differences aside, but some bridges have been burned for good.

The show caught a lot of heat from fans earlier this week when they pointed out that an entire storyline involving an argument between Luis Ruelas and Teresa had been nixed from the final edit.

The series will continue on Sunday with a different kind of reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.