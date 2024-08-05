Teresa Giudice faces off with ‘vile’ Margaret Josephs on RHONJ finale over smear campaign against Luis Ruelas

After weeks of build-up, Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs finally shared the screen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale.

At this point, the former friends have been at odds for years, and with a cast shake-up on the horizon, there’s a real possibility that they crossed paths for the final time on Sunday evening.

At the beginning of the episode, Margaret laughed about the big moment when she sent funeral flowers to Teresa and her lawyer as they tried to discredit her in the company of many of her friends.

As Teresa prepared to go to Rails Steak House, Luis Ruelas told his wife to ask Margaret to “stay away from our family.”

“You know what? I hope Margaret and her family suffer,” Luis declared. “You know, I hope her f—–g son suffers, the way I suffered, the way our family suffered, dealing with a woman like that.”

“She’s a disgusting, vile human being. She’s here to take advantage of everything that’s going on, and she’s a real piece of garbage,” Luis’ rant continued. “If Margaret doesn’t apologize to you, she’s not even worth you even sitting in front of her, Teresa.”

Teresa arrives at Rails Steak House

When Teresa arrived at Rails Steak House, she refused to sit across from Margaret, but ultimately, the producers got their wish, and the two women faced off.

Teresa lobbed insults at Margaret before declaring she had “nothing” to say to her nemesis.

“I mean, you know exactly what you’ve been doing. Five of the women came to my home, and I showed them in black and white the truth,” Teresa said.

“I go on facts. I have the facts,” she claimed as Margaret claimed that she first spoke to Luis’ ex in 2022 after Teresa, Jennifer Aydin, and Laura spoke.

Teresa didn’t believe it, saying, “I’m not doing this with her,” before telling everyone that Margaret was subpoenaed in 2021.

“Margaret, all she does is lie through her teeth. We had proof that she was talking to this individual; that’s why we subpoenaed her, and she never showed up in court,” the OG of RHONJ said in a confessional.

“And if she was telling the truth, she would have had no problem to show up and say I’m not speaking to this person,” she added.

Back at the table, Margaret said she would have the same answer if she had been put on the stand.

“Then you should have came to court,” Teresa said, and she wasn’t ready to let Margaret speak much.

Jackie confirms the smear campaign against Louis

Teresa then turned the attention to the “smear campaign” that involved Margaret inviting the cast to her house for a “reunion review” ahead of the Season 13 reunion.

“The campaign was on my husband,” Teresa screamed before calling Margaret a “disgusting human being with no soul.”

When Margaret denied the campaign to destroy Luis, Jackie Goldschneider took to a confessional to say that Teresa was 100 percent correct.

“Margaret is so full of sh-t. That was a takedown at Margaret’s she had planned before the reunion last year was all of us showing up to find out how to decide how to destroy Luis,” she claimed. “It was, and I was asked point blank, was that a takedown? And I always said no so I could protect everyone. But yeah, that’s why we were there.”

Ultimately, Margaret got the last laugh by revealing that Jackie had the ex at her house in 2021.

Truthfully, the drama between Teresa and Margaret fizzled out long ago, so there was always the possibility that their big meet-up would be a dud.

It was a dud, and although Margaret did some things to take down Luis, she came out of the finale looking far better than Teresa.

Teresa was far too activated to say much to weigh on Margaret. Plus, Margaret took the wind out of Teresa’s sails with her Jackie revelation.

Despite the two enemies meeting up, there was no resolution, so there’s no point in having them both on the show together again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.