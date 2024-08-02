RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice shares her thoughts on Margaret Josephs’s shady floral delivery

Margaret Josephs’s funeral wreath deserves a space in the Louvre Museum, or at least in Andy Cohen’s clubhouse because that moment will not be forgotten anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have dubbed the move iconic, but Teresa Giudice doesn’t see it that way.

She recently talked about the epic moment, citing it as one of the many reasons she has no interest in being friends with Margaret.

Meanwhile, viewers have dubbed Margaret the clear winner in the game of chess that played out in Episode 12.

The OG was planning a takedown of the 57-year-old by calling a meeting with the cast and her attorney James Leonard.

However, Margaret got wind of the meeting and planned a shady retort, by sending a funeral wreath to Teresa and James for the loss of their dignity.

The delivery was also perfectly timed as the flowers arrived during the meeting. Now, Teresa is reacting to the shady moment.

Teresa Giudice reacts to Margaret Joseph’s shady floral delivery

Teresa spoke about a shady flower delivery during a chat about Season 14 with one of the RHONJ producers.

“What are your thoughts on that?” asked the producer.

“Would you wanna be friends with someone that does that?” the OG retorted.

At the time, the 52-year-old called Margaret “disgusting” after she saw the flowers and read the card, but she had more to say about the scene.

“So dark,” said Teresa. “When that delivery came to my house, I’m like, ‘Thank you God.’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing a good job.’ It’s like my intuition about her was right.”

Before that, Teresa told producers why she never liked Margaret Josephs from the very beginning. So when she reflected on the flower moment, she felt it was more proof that they shouldn’t be friends.

Teresa wants RHONJ fans to see the real Luis Ruelas

RHONJ viewers are not very fond of Teresa’s beau Luis Ruelas and he’s been fielding criticism since they met.

However, during the chat, Teresa confessed that fans would be surprised at what a great man he is.

“He’s so amazing, he really, really is,” exclaimed the Bravo Housewife. “That’s why I don’t wanna say it, I wish viewers will get to see the real Luis that I know. Cause I know they will fall in.”

The couple have endured a lot in the press and on the show, but Teresa confessed that the NJ businessman has stuck by her side.

“He’s the kindest, sweetest most generous man out there, he really is,” she added.

Check out Teresa’s chat with Bravo below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.