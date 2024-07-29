RHONJ fans slam Teresa Giudice’s ‘shady lawyer’ amid ‘pathetic’ attempt to take down Margaret Josephs

If you missed the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you need to go press play on that DVR ASAP because it was one for the books.

Episode 12, titled Don’t Trial This At Home, featured an attorney-led meeting by Teresa Giudice with the hopes of exposing Margaret Josephs.

That entire event fell flat, and now fans are blasting the attorney James Leonard after the awkward sitdown.

The aim was to have him explain Margaret’s involvement in the case between Luis Ruelas and his ex — remember, though, that James is not Luis’ attorney.

Teresa hyped up the moment as a grand revelation that would shock her castmates.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, it was anti-climactic since there was nothing said that the women didn’t already know.

After the awkward scene aired, RHONJ fans took to social media to throw shade at Teresa’s attorney.

RHONJ fans blast Teresa Giudice’s ‘shady’ lawyer

The conversation with Teresa’s lawyer, James, is heating up on social media, and let’s just say his appearance on the show didn’t win over any fans.

“The shady lawyer that got both Theresa and Joe incarcerated… ok then! Make it make sense #RHONJ,” wrote an X commenter.

“This Lawyer is sketchy as hell #RHONJ,” noted someone else.

“So I’m confused. What was the jaw dropping bombshell that crooked lawyer was supposed to reveal? #RHONJ,” one viewer questioned.

Someone else added, “Teresa bringing in a ‘lawyer’ to talk about Marg is next level pathetic 😂😂 who told her this was a good idea 😂😂 weak.”

Pic credit: @BrownSugar_1978/@Mell76451596/@ColetteLala/@pink42/X

“Teresa, once again, proved that she has very few brain cells. Literally brought nothing to the table by bringing the cheap lawyer to speak to the ladies.. please go get help! #RHONJ,” wrote another X user.

Teresa, once again, proved that she has very few brain cells. Literally brought nothing to the table by bringing the cheap lawyer to speak to the ladies.. please go get help! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/VwunUWHkxD — Martin Martinez (@mmart925) July 29, 2024

Margaret Josephs calls checkmate on Teresa and James

While the OG thought her supposed bombshell revelation would steal the show in the latest episode, it was Margaret who called checkmate on Teresa and James.

RHONJ fans are dubbing the shady moment as iconic after the 57-year-old disturbed the attorney-led meeting, which had Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Gia Giudice, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Aydin in attendance.

Jenn Fessler had informed Margaret that the meeting was going down, and she was thoroughly prepared.

While the women gathered, she had a funeral wreath delivered for Teresa and James.

“Dear Teresa & James,” she wrote,” Sorry for the loss of your dignity, Love, Love, Love Margaret.”

Checkmate!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.