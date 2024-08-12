Rachel Fuda announces pregnancy: When is the RHONJ star due?

Rachel Fuda may have just scored herself a return for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After the Season 14 reunion was canceled, the women gathered to watch the season finale at Rails Steakhouse. The Off the Rails special didn’t bring closure or anything new to light, but it did share a secret.

When everyone had finished watching the finale, Rachel announced to the women in her room (Jenn Fessler, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga) that she was expecting another baby.

Everyone was overjoyed for her and her husband, John Fuda. Their family will increase from five to six.

Details weren’t given on RHONJ, but Rachel and John spoke with PEOPLE about their journey and finding out they were expecting.

The couple even did a beach photoshoot for the big news.

When is RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda due?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda didn’t reveal her due date or go into detail about when she fell pregnant.

However, she did open up about her journey to get pregnant and using IVF. It’s something Rachel dealt with when conceiving her two little girls, but it took a while for things to line up.

She received a positive pregnancy test, and a blood test confirmed she was expecting. If she had waited to tell everyone until the 12-week mark she would likely be due sometime in early February.

Because we don’t know the exact timelines, we believe she will deliver her baby sometime in late January or early February.

Rachel Fuda is excited to expand her family

Following her announcement on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Off the Rails special, Rachel Fuda’s interview with PEOPLE went live.

She talked about the IVF process, saying, “There’s so many things that have to go right when you’re going through IVF, and this time around, there were a lot of roadblocks for us.”

However, that didn’t stop them from trying. They worked with her doctor, and things fell into place.

Rachel also discussed how happy her kids are to be welcoming a sibling. She gushed over her son, Jaiden, and revealed his involvement in his sisters’ lives. He takes time out to play with them and be a part of their world despite their age difference.

The Fuda family is entering a new season of life and is excited to welcome another baby into the world.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.