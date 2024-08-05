RHONJ fans spew hate at Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral and call them ‘flea market housewives’

Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral have made a complete turnaround since their Season 13 feud, and now they’re closer than ever.

However, not everyone is happy about the duo’s newfound friendship, and now they’re getting dragged on social media.

A post of the RHONJ newbies from a recent event is garnering backlash online, with people calling them “flea market housewives.”

This is Danielle and Rachel’s second season in the controversial franchise, and they’ve been caught in the crossfire of the ongoing feud among the cast members.

Last season, Danielle was close to Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, but things have taken a drastic turn since then.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She’s still on good terms with Teresa, but after two epic showdowns with Jennifer, there’s no hope they’ll ever be friends again.

However, Danielle has found a new bestie in Rachel, and their bond is still going strong.

RHONJ fans drag Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda on social media

Rachel and Danielle showed up for the new Bravo TV Experience, and a video of the RHONJ stars was posted on Instagram.

“Friends who slay together at Diamonds and Rosé by Bravo, stay together 🥂 Check out @bravotvexperience for more details and to purchase tickets!” the caption read.

Rachel and Danielle have garnered their share of fans this season, but none of them were in the comment section of this post, it was all hate for the twosome.

“Those two destroyed #rhonj, HATE THEM!!! 👎🏻😒🤮everything went down the hill ever since they came on the show,” wrote a commenter.

“Worst cast decision in the history of housewives!” claimed someone else.

An RHONJ viewer asked, “Why do you keep trying to force Danielle and Rachel on us. What a horrible casting. They need to be fired.”

“Someone said flea market housewives 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“The temu cast of new jersey housewives 😂😂😂,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Magaret Josephs and Dolores Catania also attended the Bravo TV experience

Danielle and Rachel weren’t the only RHONJ stars at the Bravo TV Experience; Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs were also there.

In snaps posted on Rachel’s Instagram page, we spotted the Garden State ladies having fun backstage at the official opening of the Diamonds and Rose-themed event in New York.

Dolores wore an eye-catching red ensemble, while Margaret looked flirty in a light blue dress. They smiled happily for the cameras.

“Diamonds and rosé all day✨🍷💎,” Rachel captioned the post. “Had the best night at the @bravotvexperience last night! If you guys are in town you HAVE to check it out!🤍”

The Bravo TV Experience offers fans an interactive experience where they can relive the most iconic moments from Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives, and more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.