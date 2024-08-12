RHONJ viewers praise Danielle Cabral: ‘You got to do to Jen what most of us want to do’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has officially come to a close.

The Off the Rails special aired, bringing the altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum party back to light.

Jenn Fessler admitted she saw Jennifer push Danielle, and she was wrong to go to bat for her.

Things between the women have remained strained, especially after the season finale featured another altercation between Danielle and Jennifer.

When Danielle shared details on her outfit from the special watch party, she received plenty of support following what happened between her and Jennifer.

She wrote, “Tonight, the Non-Reunion, Reunion airs on @bravotv 8pm! #RHONJ I know at times it got crazy, but at the end of the day, there’s nobody like us Jersey girls! We love just as hard as we argue, and boy, do we know how to have a good time! I’m looking forward to it getting back to the golden Jersey days! 🫶🫶🫶.”

Danielle Cabral receives praise for Jennifer Aydin altercation

The comment section lit up with praise for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

While the post was made to show off her look and give credit where credit was due, the talk turned to Danielle Cabral’s altercation with Jennifer Aydin.

One follower wrote, “You got to do to Jen what most of us want to do ! 😂.”

Another posted “Amen,” and someone else used musical notes, writing, “🎵 she had it coming 🎵.”

Someone else is hoping that “Tre stump and Jenzilla leave.”

What’s next for Danielle Cabral?

With Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey over and Season 15 not filming anytime soon, Danielle Cabral is keeping busy.

She organized another event with her co-stars, but this year, Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda will be by her side, instead of Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin attending.

Danielle is busy with her kids and running her business. She has showcased her life while on RHONJ, and that all continues whether she films or not. That being said, she does have a storyline and more, especially if she reconciles with her father.

It’s unclear who (if anyone) will be asked back for Season 15. Rumors are circulating that only Teresa and Dolores Catania will be invited back. However, given what Andy Cohen has said, no decisions will be made until later this year or early next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.