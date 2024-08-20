Dolores Catania ‘begged’ RHONJ castmates to get along before reboot decision: ‘I saw it coming’

Dolores Catania is unsure about her future on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as the franchise remains in limbo.

The claim is that the show might get a full reboot like the New York franchise. They might also keep some of the current cast and bring in fresh faces.

Dolores is unhappy that her job is in jeopardy amid a divided cast who refuses to get along, leaving the network to make drastic changes.

Dolores saw that decision coming a mile away and tried her best to avoid it.

During a recent interview, the 53-year-old revealed that she chatted with her feuding co-stars and “begged” them to fix things before they went too far.

However, that effort was wasted because things are now in the air.

In Season 14, we saw Dolores attempt to bring the cast together by arranging a sit-down dinner at Rails Steakhouse.

She hoped everyone would say their piece and figure out a way forward, but it didn’t go as planned.

The dramatic get-together, with bombs dropped, and another near-physical altercation, spelled the end for the current cast.

Dolores Catania is not surprised by the RHONJ reboot: ‘I saw it coming’

The RHONJ star opened up about the controversial franchise on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast.

However, one thing that wasn’t a secret was the news that the franchise might get a reboot.

Dolores didn’t have any insider information, but given the current state of the cast, she could tell it was coming.

“I told everyone a year ago, ‘Pull in your horns, chill out all,'” revealed the Bravo Housewife, who said she spoke to each castmate on and off camera about it.

“Just sit back, stop whatever is going on,” she told the women. “It’s gonna get the network to a breaking point with us; just stop.”

“I saw it coming,” she added, noting that only “divine intervention” can save them now.

“Why couldn’t we just pull it together?” reasoned Dolores. “When I tell you begged, begged them all!”

Does Dolores think she’ll survive the shakeup?

During the interview, the RHONJ star explained why the show is getting a shakeup, noting that the network wasn’t happy with what was happening behind the scenes.

Dolores was likely hinting at the blogger scandal involving Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, although she didn’t discuss that.

“There was some stuff that happened off-camera they weren’t happy about,” she said. “It just got too ugly…and I think it got so hot it needs to cool down.”

As for whether the mom of two thinks she’ll survive the shakeup, Dolores confessed, “I don’t know, cause every year I tell myself I’m fired.”

Check out Dolores Catania’s chat with Jason Tartick below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.