Dolores Catania calls out Margaret Josephs in new RHONJ teaser: ‘That’s very wrong’

Dolores Catania isn’t here for Margaret Josephs putting a spin on certain The Real Housewives of New Jersey situations.

Season 14 of RHONJ has been coming in hot all season, with cast shake-ups happening almost every episode.

Hot on the heels of the explosive fight between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral comes a tense situation with Margaret and Dolores.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers will recall Jackie Goldschneider told Dolores amid their fight that Margaret had said awful things about her and Paul “Paulie” Connell.

Well, it’s time for Dolores to get to the bottom of things with a civilized one-on-one chat with Margaret.

In true RHONJ fashion, things go awry quickly, and Dolores has to set Margaret straight on a thing or two.

Dolores Catania calls out Margaret Josephs in The Real Housewives of New Jersey teaser

The latest preview video for RHONJ gives fans something to tide them over until a new episode hits Bravo airwaves. It also gives them something to talk about over the next few days.

Unlike other ladies in the group who have full-on blowout fights at parties, even kids’ parties, Margaret and Dolores are in private at the latter’s home.

First, they briefly discuss Joe Benigno and his health scare. There’s no question that Dolores feels for Margaret during this uncertain time.

However, that doesn’t stop Dolores from standing up for herself when Margaret accuses Paulie. Margaret claims Paulie prefers to hang out with Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas over her.

“That’s very wrong,” Dolores claps back before calling out Margaret for her recent behavior.

It seems Dolo feels Marge has distanced herself from Dolores and Paulie after things that happened at the Season 13 reunion. Via her confessional, Margaret admits she needed a break from Dolores after the reunion show in New York City before the preview ends.

Will this cause yet another rift in the already fractured RHONJ cast? Tune in to find out.

More RHONJ news

We anxiously await what happens at the Rails Steakhouse in the highly anticipated Season 14 finale. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Margaret gave insight into who’s to blame and how bad things get.

Meanwhile, the traditional reunion has been canceled, but a replacement has been revealed, and we have to say it will make fans unhappy.

Speaking of the finale, it will be here soon, and you can learn more details here.

Dolores Catania tends to be Switzerland amid The Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. However, don’t come for her man like Margaret Josephs did, or she will come off that fence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.