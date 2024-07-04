RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin trolled: ‘Is that your I’m being fired look’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans aren’t done with Jennifer Aydin yet.

She has been mercilessly trolled after her altercation with fellow Housewife Danielle Cabral.

This time, Jennifer was debuting a custom dress she had done. The RHONJ star promoted the designers, revealing they were “so talented and they’re twins!”

However, if she was looking for positive responses, she was mistaken.

Viewers aren’t happy with Jennifer after how she treated Danielle and initiated contact during their altercation at Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party.

Unfortunately for Jennifer, it doesn’t seem to be going away.

Jennifer Aydin was trolled by RHONJ viewers who want her fired

Immediately following the altercation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, several comments were made in favor of firing Jennifer Aydin.

She seemed unbothered, as she left her comment section open on social media.

While debuting her custom gown, Jennifer received comments about her actions against Danielle Cabral.

One asked, “Is that your I’m being fired look?”

Another suggested, “Perhaps your dress makers can weave maturity, kindness, and a new attitude into that dress…”

And someone else said, “Bye Girl.. Team Danielle all the way.”

What’s coming up for Jennifer Aydin on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

The altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral won’t be the last this season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After their brief suspension following the Tulum party, the two resumed filming.

However, the cast is picking sides, and Jennifer isn’t coming out smelling like roses. She even has a confrontation with her BFF Teresa Giudice for not having her back — and Dolores Catania steps in on Teresa’s behalf.

Jennifer and Danielle will have another altercation during the season finale when the cast meets at Rails Steakhouse.

If the rumors are to be believed, Jennifer commented something about Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, and sent the blonde to a place of no return.

The Season 14 teaser showed footage of a lone Dolores Catania sitting at Rails Steakhouse amid chaos in the room. It looks like another table flip happened, and the other cast had gone.

Following the airing of Season 14, it was confirmed there would be no traditional reunion. Instead, the Housewives will watch the season finale and comment on it, which will be aired in place of the reunion. That is scheduled to be taped on July 15.

Despite Jennifer Aydin receiving plenty of backlash, viewers seem split on whether they want her back for Season 15 or if she should get the boot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.