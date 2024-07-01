Explosive RHONJ promo teases Dolores Catania defending Teresa Giudice: ‘Don’t talk to her like that’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 may have started slow, but the drama is finally flowing.

It took a physical altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin to send the Bravo hit in a different direction.

It’s still toxic but a bit more watchable than it was at the beginning of the season.

While Sunday’s new episode was notably tamer than last week’s, the official preview for the next installment was a sight for sore eyes.

We’re sad to report that the long-running series is now on hiatus until July 14th, 2024, but the crafty editors have gone above and beyond to hype up the next episode.

The most significant talking point from the footage is Dolores Catania leaping to Teresa Giudice’s defense after another shocking argument.

The drama starts with Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin

It all starts when the ladies assemble for some event, and Cabral walks out and throws significant shade at Aydin.

“You look like s–t,” the Boujie Kidz owner seethes at her enemy.

Next Time on #RHONJ: Jen Aydin & Danielle come face to face 👀🔥 (New Episode will air July 14th)



The shocking moment activates Aydin, who leaps up from her seat and fires off a tirade at everyone in the room.

“You think I’m f**king put up with that trash box,” Aydin yells at Giudice, who clearly tried to calm her down.

Catania then screams not to “talk to her like that,” making Aydin get louder as she tries to say, “Come on, Dolores.”

But the Paterson native is having none of it.

“No, no. Don’t talk to her like that,” she whined.

Dolores Catania’s Switzerland act is seemingly over

It’s a shocking scene highlighting that, despite Catania’s flaws in picking sides, she is ride-or-die for Giudice, likely thanks to their long friendship.

Throughout the shocking exchange, Giudice looks too shocked at what’s happened even to fire back at Aydin.

Prior to RHONJ Season 14’s debut, Aydin was shown in a scene questioning Giudice’s loyalty, and perhaps many of their problems manifested after this exchange.

For her part, Aydin has unthinkingly followed Giudice’s every word for many years and has only recently started building connections with the other side, signaling that their friendship could be headed for a rocky road.

Another friendship gearing up for a big hurdle is Catania and Margaret Josephs.

At one point, they were inseparable, but there’s been a disconnect with them this season that seems to worsen as the season progresses.

Is there hope for Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs?

They meet up in a new scene in the promo for the next episode, and it looks like they won’t find much resolution.

The lack of resolve amongst the Garden State ladies has been a deeply rooted issue for many years, and it’s part of the reason why the series has become so toxic.

The traditional reunion was canceled before a likely revamp because the two sides made the show feel like a chore.

As a result, only around three of the current cast members are expected back next season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.