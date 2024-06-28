Here’s why OG Kyle Richards thinks RHONJ reboot is a bad idea

Kyle Richards is the latest Bravolebrity to chime in on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The show is currently airing its 14th Season, but rumors are swirling that big changes are coming for Season 15.

Talks of a RHONY-style reboot have been debunked by Andy Cohen, who recently claimed that decisions about the future of the franchise have not yet been made.

Meanwhile, that hasn’t stopped the chatter that at least some of the current cast will be replaced next season.

There’s been speculation about who should stay and who should leave the show, but Kyle doesn’t think that making changes to the Jersey cast is a good idea.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her two cents after being asked to chime in, and she had an interesting take.

Kyle Richards gives her opinion about the RHONJ reboot

RHONJ fans are convinced that after 14 Seasons, the franchise needs a refresh, and whether that means a clean slate or replacing some cast members remains to be seen.

However, RHOBH star Kyle Richards was asked to share her opinion during a recent Amazon Live, and she’s not on board with making any changes to the cast.

“Do you think The Real Housewives of New Jersey should get a revamp with an all-new cast?” asked a viewer.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kyle initially replied before giving it another thought.

The brunette beauty then said, “No, I don’t. I mean, to me, they’re the show, they’re The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I can’t imagine having new people.”

Kyle teases RHOBH drama while filming Season 14

Jersey wasn’t the only topic of conversation during Kyle’s Amazon Live.

Viewers also wanted teasers about what’s been going on with RHOBH amid filming for Season 14.

We’ve seen a few leaked photos from filming that showed the OG going off on her once close friend, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle hinted that she’s involved in some heated altercations.

“Who would you say is really bringing it this season that surprised you?” someone asked.

“I may or may not have had some moments so far that have not been very fun for me,” confessed the mom of four.

“Let’s just say yeah, I’ve had some moments already this season that I’ve had to have a little recovery from.”

However, without giving away anything, Kyle made it clear that she didn’t start any of the drama but simply responded after being “provoked.”

“Hey I was provoked…okay, that’s all I’m gonna say,” added the RHOBH star.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.