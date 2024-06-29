Jennifer Aydin trolled following Danielle Cabral fight: ‘I thought Danielle knocked you into next week’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey got confrontational during the most recent episode.

Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed party became a battleground when Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin came face-to-face.

The once-friends are now far from that after the altercation that took place and ended with Danielle throwing a cup at Jennifer after she pushed the feisty blonde.

Viewers are divided about who caused the incident, and they made their opinions known all over social media.

Filming wrapped on Season 14, and no reunion will be held, so when the ladies take to social media, their comment sections are flooded with remarks about what happened on RHONJ.

And Jennifer gets that each time she posts.

Jennifer Aydin trolled on LTK share

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin has been uploading her new outfits and showing her ever-changing style on Instagram.

She has her own LTK; she shares a video of what she has on and links to the pieces for a commission-based incentive.

The reality TV star immediately received comments about her altercation with Danielle.

One commenter wrote, “Surprised them glasses look straight, thought Danielle took ya ear clean off!”

Another said, “I thought Danielle knocked you into next week? 👏”

Someone else talked about offering Danielle a public apology.

What’s next on RHONJ?

After waiting several episodes for the altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin to air, the next thing to look forward to is the finale filmed at Rails Steakhouse.

The Season 14 preview teased it, showing Dolores Catania sitting alone at the table in a room that looked like a war had been fought.

We now know that Danielle and Jennifer had another altercation at Rails, and more objects were involved. This time, it was allegedly over the latter’s remark about Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral.

Although those two will be involved in what happens, much more is rumored to be going down. Margaret Josephs teased friendships are altered forever, and with how the season is going, we have to wonder who will remain on speaking terms.

With a new episode arriving soon, the focus will shift to Melissa Gorga and a family wedding. She and her husband, Joe Gorga, played a big role in it, and Margaret and Dolores were both in attendance.

Perhaps the situation between Danielle and Jennifer will die down until the season finale airs, but it’s doubtful.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.