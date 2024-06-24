RHONJ fans blame ‘disgusting’ Jennifer Aydin for fight with Danielle Cabral

The much-anticipated brawl between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin aired in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and now viewers are sounding off.

Initially, Danielle was getting the brunt of the backlash for her role in the altercation but now the tide has turned.

The clip proved that Jennifer was the one who first shoved Danielle during the heated altercation and the mom of two retaliated.

Fans of the show are starting to see this pattern of “disgusting” behavior from Jennifer and now she’s getting dragged online.

By the way, this is not the last scuffle you’ll see between Jennifer and Danielle this season.

RHONJ alum Kim DePaola teased another dramatic moment in the Season 14 finale, claiming a really bad altercation between the pair led to the reunion being canceled.

After the scene played out RHONJ viewers took to Instagram to trash Jennifer for her role in the altercation with Danielle.

“Jen started it. Don’t start what you can’t finish. That drink never would have been thrown had she not pushed Danielle,” wrote a commenter.

“Jen is 100% in the wrong. Keep your hands to yourself! And the fact that the rest of them are all of a sudden gonna be blind and not know what happened when they are all right there.Disgusting and Calculated,” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Jen and 🌳 have ruined this show. Disgusting to plan a fight then push someone…”

Another added, “Jen is wrong she’s an antagonizing troublemaking, wanna be fake investigator.”

Over on X, people were sounding off as well.

“Jenn pushed that lady and got cracked lol that’s what she gets! Always the bully these new ladies aren’t having it !!! Go Danyelle! #rhonj,” said an X user.

“The people defending Jen Aydin are gross. We all clearly saw her, put her hands on Danielle #RHONJ,” said someone else.

Rachel Fuda thinks Jennifer Aydin planned the alteration

Rachel Fuda was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired and she had an interesting take on the situation.

The 33-year-old is convinced that Jennifer’s scuffle with Danielle was planned before the season started.

“Can we think of anything that’s more pre-contrived and all that,” said Rachel.

“These girls come into the season with a plan and they execute, and that was the execution of a plan that happened before cameras even picked up,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.