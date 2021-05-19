Derick Dillard hints he’s a ‘whistle-blower’ in response to follower’s tweet

Derick Dillard has been vocal about the Duggars. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard shed light on what is happening and what has happened behind the scenes in the Duggar family.

He was the first son-in-law added to the family when he married Jill Duggar in 2014, and now, they are no longer a part of Counting On, and their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is strained.

There’s been a lot of information spilled from the fingertips and lips of Derick, which started a firestorm of questions about the family and what has happened over the years.

Is Derick Dillard a ‘whistle-blower,’ as he claims?

Interestingly enough, Derick Dillard hinted that he considers himself a whistle-blower. On Twitter, he responded to a follower’s tweet that complimented him on his testimony and growth while still striving to be Christ-like.

He replied, “Thank you. Yes, life is 90% about how you respond, and part of a right response is being a whistle-blower so that others are protected.”

Pic credit: @derickmdillard/Twitter

Everyone might not agree with using the word, but Derick was the first one to speak out about the rift between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. There were rumblings for a while that things were tense between them, but at the end of 2019, he revealed that they needed permission to be at the big house and were not allowed around her younger siblings without the parents present.

Since then, both Derick and Jill have answered questions in several Q&A sessions on their YouTube channel. Followers learned they had to fight for wages from Counting On, which only ended up working out to be a bit more than minimum wage. They also revealed that they weren’t in control of their announcements, which was a big deal to them.

What are Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar up to now?

After working hard toward graduating from law school, Derick Dillard graduated nearly two weeks ago. Jill Duggar was there to support him, and her little brother, James Duggar, was also there. She was wearing a red dress that was different from her typical attire, which garnered a lot of attention.

He will have to pass the bar, and as of now, he hasn’t confirmed when that will be. The last week has been spent celebrating family time together, which included an off-the-grid camping trip for the couple and their two boys.

Jill Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday this week, and Derick made sure to make her feel special.

While not everyone may agree with the “whistle-blower” comment, Derick Dillard has made strides in putting cracks in the happy facade the Duggar family portrays.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.