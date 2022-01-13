Darcey Silva called out for ruining her face with plastic surgery after she shares stunning throwback photo

Darcey Silva shared a throwback pic, and her critics bashed her for ruining her face with plastic surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva of 90 Day Fiance fame shared a stunning throwback pic, which had her critics slamming her decision to ruin her face with plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance fans know that Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey are no strangers to cosmetic surgery procedures.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Darcey Silva shares stunning, pre-surgery throwback pic

Last season on Darcey & Stacey, the twins traveled to Turkey for an extensive full-body makeover.

Among the matching procedures the sisters had done were breast augmentations and lifts, Barbie nose rhinoplasties, veneers, liposuction, and lip lifts, which didn’t exactly receive rave reviews from their critics.

Recently, Darcey shared a throwback pic on Instagram that got her fans and critics talking.

In the pic, which she captioned, “Goddess in action! ❤️💋,” Darcey showed off her youthful beauty, showcasing her long, dark hair and striking features. It’s unclear when the pic was taken, but it was obviously from many years ago.

Darcey’s followers had mixed reactions to her pic in the comments section – most of them commented on how beautiful Darcey looked in the throwback pic, but others couldn’t help but comment on how drastically different she looks these days.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Present-day Darcey is sporting a much different look, with bleached blonde hair and a completely re-done face, and her critics couldn’t help but point out that she has taken things too far when it comes to altering her appearance.

Darcey Silva’s critics bash her for ruining her face with plastic surgery

“Wow you were so gorgeous!” wrote one of Darcey’s followers. “It’s sad now what you did to your natural beauty.”

Another critic felt that Darcey has only worsened her appearance and commented, “I know she regrets those surgeries….beauty to beast.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“When you were normal 😂,” commented another one of Darcey’s critics, mocking the reality TV star.

One of Darcey’s critics tried not to be too harsh with their comment, “I don’t like to bash on people but wow you [were] so beautiful!!! Natural beauty is the best and purest.”

Darcey has come under fire for her frequent and costly cosmetic procedures on more than one occasion. In fact, it’s a recurring theme, given how much work she has gotten done lately.

These days, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey have returned for the third season of their 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, and are excited to expand their clothing line, House of Eleven.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.