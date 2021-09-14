Darcey and Stacey dealt with their own issues while their family and partners back home underwent things of their own. Pic credit: TLC

The Silva twins’ journey in Turkey continued on this week’s episode of Darcey & Stacey. Some things back home in Connecticut with their partners and family were also highlighted in their absence.

This week did not focus on their cosmetic surgeries but instead was about the twins coming closer together and their significant others and family making due without them.

Some troubling revelations were made on this week’s episode of Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Stacey chartered a yacht in Bodrum, Turkey, and had a sister day. After joking around on the boat, the pair sat down and Stacey finally explained to her sister that she and Florian were trying to get pregnant but in doing so found out she had a cyst when they saw the doctor.

Darcey was very understanding and supportive and was mostly concerned about Stacey’s health. Later on, they jumped on a 3-way call with Florian and the fertility doctor to find out the news about her egg count and the status of the cyst.

The doctor said the cyst should go away on its own but that Stacey does not have viable eggs and it wouldn’t be worth it to move forward with trying to have a baby.

Darcey & Stacey virtually sat with the doctor and Florian to find out about her test results. Pic credit: TLC

There were some light-hearted moments on Darcey & Stacey this week

The heaviness of Stacey’s situation was lightened by a few scenes from back in Connecticut. Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike took Darcey’s daughter Aniko to her driving test, where she passed.

They celebrated with fast food and called Darcey to tell her the good news. Aniko also talked her grandpa Mike into paying for her expensive beauty pageant coaching sessions.

Mike agreed to pay for Aniko’s pageant coaching as long as it was something she seriously committed to. Pic credit: TLC

Georgi admitted that he has been getting Botox for a year and went into a clinic to get a touch-up. He feels like he is looking older and wants to keep up with Darcey and her endeavor to look younger.

Georgi also explained how bad he feels about going behind Darcey’s back and talking to Jesse but that he wants to make it up to her by being the man she wants. He said that he needs to be understanding and supportive and not give Darcey any reasons to mistrust him.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.