Darcey Silva promotes weight product, gets thousands of negative comments about her appearance

Darcey Silva’s latest post has garnered thousands of negative comments about her appearance which is unfortunate because, in the post, the Darcey & Stacey star admitted to having insecurities. It has become quite the norm for people to attack Darcey about her face and body and the nasty comments are getting worse.

The TLC personality has never hidden the fact she has had work done and viewers are not shy about sharing their opinion about her results.

Darcey Silva plugs weight loss product after surgery

The Darcey & Stacey star has had her fair share of surgeries over the years. Her appearance is far different than the Darcey we first met on 90 Day Fiance and she’s not done yet.

As a matter of fact, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey recently went to Turkey for a full-body overhaul and that storyline is now paying out on the show.

However, Darcey recently posted a photo on Instagram promoting a weight loss program, and she’s getting a ton of backlash because of it.

“I may be larger than life sometimes, but my insecurities still get to me… even more so when people feel the need to hound me on them,” wrote the TLC personality.

While showing off the before and after results of using the weight loss product she noted that it’s “Helping me feel more comfortable and confident.”

However, some people were simply not buying what Darcey was selling and called her out for the hypocrisy.

“What a fraud…don’t be a hypocrite we all know you’re a frequent flyer at the plastic surgeons’ office,” wrote one Instagram user.

“You LITERALLY had lipo somewhere overseas,” added another commenter.

One Instagram user also pointed out, “U literally changed out of ur sweatpants and bra into shorts and a different bra… this is obviously two photos taken on the same day. Ur face looks identical in both pics and UR FINGER NAILS R PAINTED THE SAME IN BOTH PICS… Nice try.”

Viewers urge Darcey Silva to get therapy

Despite opening up about her insecurities in the post, the backlash in the comment section was nothing less than brutal.

Several persons urged the Darcey & Stacey star to get therapy and accused her of having body dysmorphia.

“Body Dysmorphia is so real. You should reach out and seek help,” said one commenter.

An alleged mental health professional also commenedt on Darcey’s post and wrote, “this makes me angry at the ‘doctors’ who keep on performing these procedures for her. clearly, she has underlying issues that should be addressed…”



Do you think Darcey has gone too far with the surgeries or are people being too harsh on the reality TV personality?

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.