Darcey and Stacey Silva share what to expect on new season of Darcey & Stacey, new business ventures

Darcey and Stacey Silva updated their fans on what to expect in Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey and talked about expanding their business. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva have big plans for expanding their business and shared with fans what to expect in Season 3 of their spinoff show, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are ready to “do it big” for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey.

Ahead of their new spinoff show premiering this week and big changes to their business life, the twins sat down to talk about the upcoming changes in their lives.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are happy with their ‘transformative’ cosmetic surgery results

Speaking with E! News, Darcey and Stacey shared how they’re feeling after undergoing “transformative” full body makeover surgery in Turkey.

“It was one of the best decisions we’ve ever made and it was for us to feel good and be a better version of ourselves,” Darcey said of her “Mommy Makeover.”

Darcey added of her and Stacey’s matching cosmetic surgery procedures, “It was something we were ready to do. We’re in our 40s and things kind of drop when you get older. It lifted our spirits as well. It was definitely a journey we’ll never forget. We love the result.”

Among the procedures Darcey and Stacey had done in Turkey were breast implant revision, nose jobs, lip lifts, veneers, and liposuction.

Darcey and Stacey co-own their clothing brand, House of Eleven, which was named in honor of their late brother, Michael, who passed away from cancer. Michael’s birthday was May 11 and he passed on July 11, hence the name House of Eleven.

Darcey shared that she and Stacey are planning to expand their business, which will include a swimsuit line that will debut during Miami Swim Week.

Darcey and Stacey are ‘doing it big,’ expanding House of Eleven brand

“We’re launching it big, we’re doing it big just like our song,” Darcey shared. “We’re expanding into home goods, beauty, women and men’s fashions. We’re really excited for it. We’ve done many fashion shows in the past. We’re really excited for what the future holds.”

“We’re going global,” Stacey added. “We’re not going to stop. House of Eleven is like a baby to us.”

Darcey said she and Stacey are in “manifesting” mode during Season 3 and the twins aren’t done reaching for their dreams.

“It’s just a wild ride,” Darcey said. “There’s always a little bit of drama in our world.”

Stacey added, “I think it’s going to surprise everybody that these two twins with a vision are making it happen. We started at 35, we were stay-at-home moms, and here we are today. It’s incredible.”

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey are available to stream every Monday on Discovery+.