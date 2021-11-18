Darcey & Stacey renewed — Here’s when the 90 Day Fiance spinoff returns

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 returns next year. Pic credit: TLC

If you love the Silva twins then you’ll be happy to know that Darcey & Stacey has been renewed for a third season and will return to TLC sooner than you think.

In less than two months the twinsations will be back for another season to showcase their lives and give fans an update on what has taken place since the show ended.

We’re expecting a lot of drama when the show makes its Season 3 debut.

Viewers are still wondering if Darcey Silva will get her happily ever after she gave her engagement ring back to Georgi Rusev.

The pair haven’t been posting each other on their respective social media pages so it’s hard to tell if they are still together.

Last season things got messy after Darcey revealed that immediately after Georgi proposed things took a sour turn. The couple got into an argument and Darcey spent her time crying instead of celebrating her engagement.

Things only got worse between them from there as Darcey continued to air her concerns about Georgi’s secret life. A meeting with his ex-wife only added fuel to the fire and by the end of the season, Darcey ended things with Georgi, but are they done for good?

What to expect when Darcey & Stacey returns

The last season ended with Darcey and Stacey taking a trip to Turkey for a full-body makeover. The twins had 360 liposuctions, breast reductions and lifts, Barbie noses, and lip lifts, and when the show returns they’ll be able to show off their new bodies.

However, the women have a lot more in store for viewers as well.

“Darcey & Stacey unleash their inner boss babes by entering their clothing line into Miami Swim Week and they are determined for it to be a huge success. Balancing their business and careers with their personal lives, however, continues to be a challenge for these busy twins.”

As for Darcey’s personal life, the cameras will show the aftermath of her broken engagement with Georgi Rusev.

“Darcey struggles to get back on her feet after ending things with her ex-fiance Georgi. Will the couple decide to give it another go, or is their wedding and future together over for good?”

When will Darcey & Stacey return to TLC

The network is kicking off the new year with a bang as they plan to release Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey on January 10, 2022.

While Darcey’s relationship drama usually takes center stage her sister Stacey will have her share of relationship issues to contend with when the show returns.

“Stacey and Florian are making plans for their dream wedding ceremony, but when Stacey gets a taste of Florian’s jealous side, she is left questioning whether they’re making the right decision.”

Darcey & Stacey Season 3 premieres Monday, January 10 at 8/7c on TLC.