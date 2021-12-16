Darcey and Stacey Silva receive backlash after raving about latest surgical procedures

Twins Darcey and Stacey Silva got more plastic surgery and critics have plenty to say about it. Pic credit: TLC

Twin sensations Darcey and Stacey Silva of Darcey & Stacey underwent more plastic surgery and although they’re in love with their results, critics aren’t.

Darcey & Stacey fans watched during Season 2 as the twins traveled to Istanbul, Turkey to have a multitude of cosmetic procedures performed.

Among the procedures performed were breast reductions, breast lifts, Barbie noses, lip lifts, 360° liposuction, fox eyes, cheek lifts, and veneers.

After having so much work done to look more identical as twins, however, 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey viewers felt the duo looked less alike than before.

Now, Darcey and Stacey have shared pics of their latest work, raving over the results, but not everyone agreed that they look “snatched.”

90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva shares pic of latest cosmetic surgery procedures

Darcey took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to share a pic of the results of her latest procedure

“Loving my results! Only at the best! Looking and feeling sexy and youthful!! Find my fountain of youth at the best surgical clinic! Love you guys! Family for life! ❤️💋” Darcey captioned the up-close selfie she posted to Instagram.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The pic showed Darcey looking fresh-faced and wrinkle-free with an overall lifted appearance to her face, which seemed to be heavily filtered. Although not mentioned in her post, Darcey mentioned in her Instagram Stories that she had “Barbie touch ups” and a BBL, or Brazilian butt lift.

Critics bash Darcey Silva’s latest plastic surgery results

Darcey’s followers took to the comments to share their distaste with her latest round of cosmetic procedures.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“I’m confused as to why get so much surgery just to use highly edited filters. Waste of money?” commented one of Darcey’s critics who felt it defeated the purpose of having work done just to use filters on social media anyway.

Another one of Darcey’s followers felt she should be using her fame to preach self-love rather than continually having cosmetic procedures done.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The fan wrote, “Darcey, you should be using your fame to help others love who they are without altering it. ❤️”

One critic, who has had enough of the filters and wants to see raw results, commented, “Stop with the filters! Show the real results without them!”

Echoing their sentiment, another commenter wrote, “Can you post an unfiltered pic so we can see the ACTUAL results?? 😂😂”

“Who is this?” asked one of Darcey’s followers who felt her new procedures made her unrecognizable.

Darcey’s twin sister Stacey Silva shares pic of eye lift

Over on Darcey’s twin sister Stacey’s Instagram, she shared pics as well on her Stories after having the same procedures done.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey shared a snap, alongside the doctor who performed her and Darcey’s work and told her fans she had a thread lift and eye lift.

“Thread lift master Dr. B,” Stacey captioned the top of her pic, which showed a drastically changed fox-eye look.

Stacey added, “Loving the eye lift and thread lift keeping snatched to the Gods” and tagged the Turkish facility.

Darcey and Stacey are headed back to TLC next month for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey. This time, the twins take on Miami and they promised plenty more drama to come, so be sure to tune in.

Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, Jan. 10 at 8/7c on TLC.