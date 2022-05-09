Darcey and Stacey Silva share a fun throwback photo with their children

Darcey and Stacey Silva shared a throwback picture with their children for Mother’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey and Stacey Silva treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a rare throwback photo of the two of them and their kids in a Mother’s Day tribute.

The Darcey & Stacey stars were pictured with both Darcey’s two girls and Stacey’s two boys as the children appeared to be climbing on both of them.

The Silva twins do not post old photos of themselves often, but when they do, 90 Day fans can see how far Darcey and Stacey’s physical transformation has come.

90 Day Fiance viewers first saw Darcey on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days in 2017, followed by Seasons 2 and 3 of the spinoff, where Darcey’s relationship with two different foreign men was highlighted.

Darcey was so popular, as was her dynamic with her sister Stacey that the women got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey and Stacey Silva shared a throwback photo with their kids

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Stacey shared a throwback picture to her Instagram Story of her and Darcey with both of their children playing.

Darcey reshared the photo in her Instagram Stories as well.

In the photo, both Silva twins were down on all fours with long brunette hair as Darcey’s daughter Aniko sat on top of her and Stacey’s sons were playing around her.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey’s other now-teenage daughter Aspen was in the background holding up two peace signs.

Stacey shared a throwback photo that Darcey also posted. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj wanted to have a baby together

Stacey’s 28-year-old husband Florian Sukaj expressed the desire to have a child with 47-year-old Stacey, although he said he wanted the process to be natural.

Stacey implored Florian to go with her to a fertility specialist so that they could find out if it was possible for them to have kids. Their journey to find out their fertility chances was highlighted on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

Unfortunately, after the doctor ran tests, he delivered the news that Stacey did not appear to have enough eggs to make having a baby an option.

Stacey and Florian resolved themselves to keep trying naturally but also to accept that it might not ever happen.

Stacey voiced her concerns to Florian that he might leave her one day because he will want to have a child of his own. Florian assured Stacey that he was with her no matter what.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.