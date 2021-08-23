Darcey & Stacey recap: An unwelcome return

A lot of drama went down this week on Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

During this week’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, there were many serious moments between COVID-19 scares, Georgi’s return to Connecticut, and Stacey’s fears about her relationship.

The Silva twins want the tensions between Georgi and everyone else to be squashed.

Several COVID-19 scares in this Darcey & Stacey episode

While Darcey was in the midst of planning Aniko’s Sweet 16 birthday party, her dad Mike called and said that the party planner that was over at his house told them after the fact that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Darcey’s daughters and her dad went into lockdown but ultimately tested negative.

While the crew was filming with Darcey & Georgi, they announced there was COVID-19 exposure and that filming would need to cease for three weeks.

No one tested positive, and they continued filming after isolating.

Georgi Rusev tried to set the record straight for Darcey Silva and her friends

Georgi met with his friend in DC and discussed what he should do about Darcey. He feels like no matter how hard he tries, it’s not good enough for Darcey.

After Darcey heard about the COVID-19 scare, she asked Georgi to come back to Connecticut. They mended their problems, and both thought it was a good idea to clear the air with her friends and Stacey and Florian over the rumors that Georgi talked trash about them all.

At dinner with Reina, Stacey, Florian, and Debbie by Facetime, Georgi tried to explain that he never said anything bad against them. Debbie laid into him because she thought Georgi was calling her a liar. Georgi got very frustrated by Debbie’s accusations, and the talks went nowhere.

Stacey Silva shared her fears with Florian Sukaj

Stacey and Florian had a fireside dinner at home, where Stacey shared her fears that Florian will want a baby one day, and if Stacey can’t provide one, he will leave.

Florian assured her that he is in their marriage for her and having a baby would be a bonus. While it’s something that he really wants, he will accept Stacey either way.

Stacey then left the room and came back with a fake baby bump, and the two joked around about it.

Stacey and Florian had another talk about having a baby together. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey wants to give Florian a baby, and they agreed that they would continue with the testing for IVF.

Darcey & Stacey airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.