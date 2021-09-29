Darcey & Stacey viewers expressed their sadness for Darcey because they think she took her surgeries too far

Darcey and Stacey shocked viewers with their plastic surgery transformation and many expressed their sadness for Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey viewers who watched the Silva twins reveal their faces during the season finale took to social media to express their sadness in the twins’ plastic transformation, and they were especially distraught over Darcey.

The drastic and sweeping changes they made to their faces were more than some fans could handle because they remember there being nothing wrong with the way they looked before.

For many viewers, Darcey has taken her desire to become more self-confident and snatched too far and now it’s hard to watch.

Darcey Silva fans are saddened by her drastically different looks after plastic surgery

A Reddit thread was started about Darcey and Stacey’s dramatic changes, and many of the viewers in the discussion focused on Darcey’s looks specifically.

A large number of Darcey & Stacey viewers agreed that they feel bad for Darcey at this point and agree that they are sad over the changes.

The subject of the Reddit thread was, “Darcey’s face is so scary on this scene. I can’t believe she did that to herself. It’s sad…”

The discussion that followed focused on other aspects that make viewers sad about the changes in Darcey.

One person assessed, “It was crazy the post-surgery high Darcey got. After that terrible low in the mirror right before surgery. And after all their twinning talk they look nothing alike. Darcey was much more botched than Stacey, IMO, which is only going to make their toxic dynamic worse I’d imagine.”

They continued, “And how is their family supposed to react with everyone tip-toeing around how bad it is. Really hard to watch.”

Others responded to Darcey’s cosmetic procedures with one person saying that “2019 Darcey looked amazing” and that, “She should have stopped there.”

While another person said, “I’ve seen pictures of them when they were young(er) and brunette…so beautiful. Such a shame.”

Darcey & Stacey will be back for a third season

TLC announced that Darcey & Stacey will be returning for a third season in January so viewers will not have to wait long to catch up with the drama of the Silva twins.

The Season 2 finale left a lot to be wondered about Darcey and Georgi’s relationship and none of the big questions were answered in the first peek at the new season.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC until January 2022.